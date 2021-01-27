Survey: Most people in Black Hawk County want COVID-19 vaccine

WATERLOO — The majority of residents surveyed by the Black Hawk County Health Department plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data.
The survey, conducted online and by phone from Dec. 2 to Jan. 15, garnered more than 6,700 responses. Of those responses, 42.5% said they definitely plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and another 21% said they probably will. Another 14.3% of respondents said they would definitely not get the vaccine, and 8.6% said they probably would not. There were 13.6% of respondents unsure about getting the vaccine.
More than 61% of respondents agreed the vaccine is safe, and nearly 63% said it is effective. More than 65% of people who took the survey said they would recommend the vaccine to others.
The biggest reason people hesitate to get the vaccine is fears about its safety. Nearly 44% of respondents said that was their biggest concern. About 36% of respondents said there is not enough information about the vaccine.
Another concern was possible reactions, which can include fever, chills, tiredness and headache, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Almost 35% of respondents said they worried about these reactions or others.
Some residents worried the vaccine was produced too fast, would not be effective or were concerned about its contents. The vaccines authorized in the United States include genetic material that teach the body how to make proteins to fight COVID-19, according to the CDC.
Other people had concerns related to cost, personal medical status, conflicting religious beliefs or difficulty getting the vaccine. About 3% of respondents said they do not support vaccines generally.
There were 12.4% of respondents who said they perceived barriers to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, such as cost, availability, safe administration and underlying conditions.
The survey asked where people would feel comfortable getting the vaccine. Most people who would definitely get vaccinated said they preferred their health care system. The Black Hawk County Health Department and employers were the next most popular options.
A drugstore or pharmacy was the preferred location for people who were unsure or said they probably would not get the vaccine. Most people who said they would definitely not get the vaccine said they would prefer to get it from their employers.
Of the respondents, 12.5% said they were diagnosed with COVID-19, and 36.3% said they came in contact with someone who tested positive.
Nearly 73% of respondents identify as female, about 27% as male and 0.3% of identify with a gender other than the options provided.
People who took the survey were 89.3% white, 4.7% Black or African American, 3.1% Asian or Pacific Islander, 1.5% Hispanic or Latino, 1.3% another ethnicity and 1% biracial or multiracial. The survey results overrepresented white residents, and underrepresented Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino and biracial or multiracial residents, according to U.S. Census population data.
Of people who said they immigrated in the last 10 years, 27.6% were from Burma, 20.1% were from Bosnia, 12.3% were from Latin American countries and the other 40% were from other regions.
Respondents were 38% between ages 40-59, 36.4% between ages 19-39, 23.5% between ages 60-79, 1.4% age 80 or above and 0.7% age 18 or below.
More than 16% of respondents worked for MercyOne, UnityPoint, Peoples Community Health Clinic or another health care system. Other occupations ranged from working at a K-12 school or sales and retail. About 17% of people who took the survey were retired.
There were 53.5% of people who said they were covered by health insurance through their employers. Nearly 20% were covered by Medicaid or Medicare, and almost 16% were covered by private health insurance. There were 2.2% of respondents who said their family had partial or no health insurance.
Of those who took the survey, the median household size was two adults and no children.
More than 63% of people who responded have a college degree. The annual household income for more than 50% of respondents was $50,000 or more.
Nearly 94% of respondents said they lived or worked or did both in Black Hawk County, but about 6% said they did not live or work in the county. More than 30% of survey results came from people who lived in ZIP code 50613 in Cedar Falls, which includes the University of Northern Iowa.