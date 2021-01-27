Survey: Most people in Black Hawk County want COVID-19 vaccine

WATERLOO — The majority of residents surveyed by the Black Hawk County Health Department plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data.

The survey, conducted online and by phone from Dec. 2 to Jan. 15, garnered more than 6,700 responses. Of those responses, 42.5% said they definitely plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and another 21% said they probably will. Another 14.3% of respondents said they would definitely not get the vaccine, and 8.6% said they probably would not. There were 13.6% of respondents unsure about getting the vaccine.

More than 61% of respondents agreed the vaccine is safe, and nearly 63% said it is effective. More than 65% of people who took the survey said they would recommend the vaccine to others.

The biggest reason people hesitate to get the vaccine is fears about its safety. Nearly 44% of respondents said that was their biggest concern. About 36% of respondents said there is not enough information about the vaccine.