Supervisors eye overall tax rate cut, but max levy approved for now

WATERLOO — The maximum tax levy approved by Black Hawk County Supervisors shows an overall tax decrease for next fiscal year.
The maximum levy — the highest rate the county can approve — was authorized by supervisors Thursday. But the five-person board can still approve a lower rate. Current budget proposals could result in an overall 1.1% tax rate decrease. That includes a less than 1% urban tax rate uptick and a nearly 5% decrease in rural tax rates from this fiscal year.
The new tax levy would be about $6.39 for urban properties and $3.47 for rural properties per $1,000 in assessed value. A public hearing on the final budget is expected in February. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
The current fiscal year had an urban tax levy of about $6.34 per $1,000 in assessed value. The rural tax levy was about $3.64 per $1,000 in assessed value. Rural rates apply to properties in unincorporated areas not subject to a city tax bill.
The health department has requested a 5.24% increase in funds for next fiscal year, a proposal that got pushback from some supervisors, but did not yet result in any cuts.
Supervisor Craig White was absent Wednesday and Thursday. Other supervisors said they would wait until White’s anticipated return Tuesday for final considerations.
Supervisor Dan Trelka said Thursday he still hoped to see at least $50,000 cut from the health department budget proposal.
“I get the impression now — and maybe I’m wrong — but we’re on backside of COVID. Things are looking better,” Trelka said.
Supervisor Linda Laylin said it is the role of county supervisors to “scrutinize” budgets and “take a harder look at that and see what that impact is to taxpayers.”
“We’re not trying to be offensive to those department heads,” Laylin said. “We certainly aren’t doubting their integrity.”
The department with the biggest ask for tax funds in next fiscal year is the treasurer’s office, which requested a nearly 125% increase from last fiscal year. Treasurer Rita Schmidt said the office took a revenue hit from decreased interest rates during COVID-19.
Civil service, the commission that gives exams for sworn officer roles, is asking for the next biggest increase — more than 12%. New county HR director Amanda Fesenmeyer is serving as the commission’s personnel director. She said her pay rate for commission work increased when she she was hired as HR director. But she said the funding change should be “a wash” because commission hours worked will take away hours worked for HR.
The county board office is seeking a 4.7% increase in funding from last fiscal year, mostly to cover rising salary and health insurance costs.
Proposed county tax rates and state rollbacks combined would cause urban residential properties in next fiscal year to see $11.77 in additional taxes per $100,000 of assessed value. Rural residential properties would pay $6.92 more in taxes per $100,000 of assessed value.
Industrial properties would have $5.28 in additional taxes per $100,000 of assessed value. Agriculture properties would pay $11.11 more in taxes per $100,000 of assessed value.