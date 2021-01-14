Submission guidelines for Waterloo police logo cause licensing concerns for rebranding committee

Committee member Erin Maiden Paige suggested the committee not consider any images that are copyrighted or otherwise not available for commercial use. She made a motion that gave exception to one design that includes an image available for purchase. The committee unanimously approved her motion.

Paige called some submissions of copyrighted images “absolute plagiarism.”

“That is a problem,” Paige said. “It is illegal to have done what they did. They just never had the right to submit it in the first place.”

The committee decided to throw out designs that include the current Waterloo city logo. Councilman Dave Boesen, a nonvoting committee member, said Mayor Quentin Hart is seeking funds to redesign the city logo. He said it may be costly to replace both city and police logos in the next few years.

Committee co-chair Maj. Joe Leibold said the most recent submission guidelines did not give the city rights to change designs. He said he is unsure whether the city collected any contact information that would allow them to contact artists before changing parts of designs.

“I don’t know if we kept track this time of where these designs came from,” Leibold said. “It might be difficult to reach out to somebody.”