Submission guidelines for Waterloo police logo cause licensing concerns for rebranding committee

WATERLOO — Licensing issues and questions about design tweaks dominated Wednesday’s police rebranding committee meeting.
The committee, which started meeting monthly in October, began accepting public submissions for new Waterloo Police Department logo designs in early November with a Dec. 26, 2020, deadline. The rebranding committee was established by the Waterloo City Council in August. The committee includes 12 voting members and four nonvoting members who are expected to develop a new insignia for the WPD.
The existing police logo is a red griffin adopted in 1964 that some residents say resembles the Ku Klux Klan dragon. Supporters say the longstanding emblem represents vigilance.
The city’s guidelines for submissions did not require designers to submit their names or contact information for tweaks to wording, colors or other image elements. The city did not specify whether designers were expected to refrain from using stock images or others that are already copyrighted.
Committee member Erin Maiden Paige suggested the committee not consider any images that are copyrighted or otherwise not available for commercial use. She made a motion that gave exception to one design that includes an image available for purchase. The committee unanimously approved her motion.
Paige called some submissions of copyrighted images “absolute plagiarism.”
“That is a problem,” Paige said. “It is illegal to have done what they did. They just never had the right to submit it in the first place.”
The committee decided to throw out designs that include the current Waterloo city logo. Councilman Dave Boesen, a nonvoting committee member, said Mayor Quentin Hart is seeking funds to redesign the city logo. He said it may be costly to replace both city and police logos in the next few years.
Committee co-chair Maj. Joe Leibold said the most recent submission guidelines did not give the city rights to change designs. He said he is unsure whether the city collected any contact information that would allow them to contact artists before changing parts of designs.
“I don’t know if we kept track this time of where these designs came from,” Leibold said. “It might be difficult to reach out to somebody.”
Committee member Jamie Sallis proposed that members allow the Waterloo Police Department to choose the final colors for the design. His motion failed after some members worried it would lessen the responsibility of the committee to choose the final design.
Tavis Hall, a committee co-chair, said the motion can be considered at future meetings if members wish.
The committee decided Wednesday to narrow the choices to only those that were favored by 50% of its members or more. That left 48 designs to be considered by a Feb. 3 deadline — about half the amount originally received. Once the designs are scored, the City Council resolution requires members to first consider designs that include griffin references. They can then consider non-griffin logos if they do not agree.
The committee is sending its financial estimate for new logo implementation to the City Council. Putting new logos on guns, uniforms and vehicles would cost more than $150,000, Leibold said.
“The costs that are estimated there in rough figures is about 6.8 — or close to 7 — cents on the levy, and council will be going into budget session soon fighting for pennies on the levy,” Tim Hurley, former Waterloo mayor, said. “So this is not an unimportant, casual thing that we’re involved in.”
The rebranding committee’s next meeting is at 3 p.m. Feb. 10 on video platform Zoom.