Student loan pause extended through August, the future of COVID boosters, and more COVID news

White House extends student loan pause through August
The Biden administration plans to freeze federal student loan payments through Aug. 31, extending a moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to postpone payments during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an administration official familiar with the White House's decision-making.
Student loan payments were scheduled to resume May 1 after being halted since early in the pandemic. But following calls from Democrats in Congress, the White House plans to give borrowers additional time to prepare for payments.
US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra unveiled a new push by the Biden administration Tuesday to accelerate its efforts to prevent, detect and treat long Covid.
Long Covid is associated with a host of lingering symptoms from Covid-19 involving multiple body systems. Estimates of the frequency of long-term symptoms and conditions following an acute Covid-19 infection range from 5% to 80%, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The World Health Organization's estimates range from 10% to 20%.
The COVID-19 outbreak in China’s largest metropolis of Shanghai remains “extremely grim” amid an ongoing lockdown confining around 26 million people to their homes, a city official said Tuesday.
The director of Shanghai's working group on epidemic control, Gu Honghui, was quoted by state media as saying that the outbreak in the city was “still running at a high level."
“The situation is extremely grim," Gu said.
Advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration are scheduled to meet Wednesday to get a clearer picture of what the future of Covid-19 booster shots might look like.
Just last week, the FDA expanded the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to allow adults 50 and older to get a second booster shot as early as four months after their first booster dose of any Covid-19 vaccine.
But there has been some debate around whether additional doses of Covid-19 vaccine will be needed for the general public -- and, if so -- when and how often.
States with the biggest drop in travel spending during COVID
States With the Biggest Drop in Travel Spending During COVID
For the first two years of the pandemic, the shifting landscape around COVID-19 affected travel more than almost any sector of the economy. Concerns about the spread of the virus and changes in travel restrictions and public health guidance led many would-be travelers to hold off on trips. As a result, industries like air travel and lodging saw much lower than usual demand throughout 2020 and 2021, and closely related businesses like restaurants and arts, entertainment, and recreation facilities also suffered. But according to recent
data from the U.S. Travel Association, many indicators like hotel room demand and overall travel spending are at or near pre-pandemic levels.
A recovery in travel spending would be welcome news given the dramatic drop brought on by COVID-19. The onset of the pandemic in 2020 sharply reversed an upward trend in travel spending over more than two decades. From 1997 to 2019, annual per capita travel spending—defined as the summation of air transportation and accommodations spending—increased from $504 to $856 in inflation-adjusted dollars. Over that span, spending only declined in the two years following the September 11 attacks, which produced a
decline in air travel, and from 2008 to 2009 with the onset of the Great Recession. But from 2019 to 2020, the pandemic set off a historic drop of almost 55% in travel spending, to just $388 per capita.
Per capita travel spending plummeted in 2020 after 2019 peak
But the rapid drop in travel spending
played out differently across the country based on varying geographic trends in spending on air travel and accommodations. For example, residents of the Midwest and parts of the South tended to be the lowest spenders on travel in both 2019 and 2020, which may be a product of lower incomes in these regions. Other states like Alaska and Hawaii—which are more costly to travel to and from due to geography—were among top spenders in both years but saw significant declines in dollars spent.
The Midwest generally spends the least on air travel and accommodations each year
By percentages, however, the greatest drops in travel spending were in the Mideast (-61.4%) and New England (-59.8%) regions. Some of these locations were hard-hit early in the pandemic, with severe early outbreaks in locations like the New York and Boston metros that may have discouraged travel. Many Northeastern states were also among the most stringent in terms of public health restrictions like testing or quarantine requirements for travelers entering or returning to the state. All of these factors reduced interest (and spending) on travel from states in these regions. In contrast, states in the interior of the U.S., including the Plains (-51.7%), Far West (-49.5%), and Rocky Mountain (-48.5%) regions saw lower declines in travel spending from 2019 to 2020.
The Eastern US experienced the largest drop in travel spending during COVID
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’s
. To determine the states with the biggest drop in travel spending during COVID, researchers at Personal Consumption Expenditures Filterbuy calculated the percentage change in air transportation and accommodations spending from 2019 to 2020. In the event of a tie, the state with the greater total change in air transportation and accommodations spending from 2019 to 2020 was ranked higher.
Here are the states with the biggest drop in travel spending during COVID.
15. Michigan
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -56.1% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$3,083,300,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $242 Per capita travel spending (2019): $550
14. Oregon
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -56.3% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$2,019,100,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $369 Per capita travel spending (2019): $850
13. Alaska
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -56.5% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$572,500,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $603 Per capita travel spending (2019): $1,385
12. Maryland
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -56.8% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$2,876,200,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $361 Per capita travel spending (2019): $838
11. Georgia
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -56.8% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$5,658,600,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $402 Per capita travel spending (2019): $939
10. Minnesota
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -57.3% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$1,751,400,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $230 Per capita travel spending (2019): $542
9. Washington
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -57.4% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$5,375,100,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $519 Per capita travel spending (2019): $1,230
8. Virginia
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -58.4% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$3,757,900,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $311 Per capita travel spending (2019): $754
7. Rhode Island
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -58.9% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$555,300,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $366 Per capita travel spending (2019): $890
6. New Jersey
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -58.9% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$4,263,100,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $334 Per capita travel spending (2019): $814
5. Pennsylvania
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -59.2% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$4,770,200,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $258 Per capita travel spending (2019): $630
4. Illinois
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -60.0% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$7,281,100,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $385 Per capita travel spending (2019): $957
3. Connecticut
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -60.5% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$2,426,500,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $446 Per capita travel spending (2019): $1,125
2. Massachusetts
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -61.8% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$5,216,300,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $467 Per capita travel spending (2019): $1,224
1. New York
Percentage change in travel spending (2019-2020): -64.2% Total change in travel spending (2019-2020): -$14,195,700,000 Per capita travel spending (2020): $409 Per capita travel spending (2019): $1,136
