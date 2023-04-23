WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission is sponsoring a student art contest for Waterloo middle school, high school and college students.

Original creations highlighting any Waterloo historical building or site at least 50 years old are eligible for entry. Artwork can consist of drawings, photographs, poems, paintings, building blocks or other constructions.

Submissions may be no larger than 9 by 12 inches and include a brief description of the building/site, its historical significance, the student’s name, school, phone number and parent’s or guardian’s contact information.

Artwork is being accepted until June 1 and will be displayed at the Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St. Awards will be presented at all levels: first, $100; second, $50; and third, $25. All participants will receive ribbons.

The commission is sponsoring the contest in conjunction with Historic Preservation Month in May. For more information contact Terry Stevens at danceterryh2oloo@aol.com or Sue Price at sueprice49@yahoo.com.