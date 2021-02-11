Struggling with money during COVID-19? These Waterloo-area organizations can help

The organization has funds to help people with furnace repairs or replacement if needed, she said. It can help homeowners who occupy their properties, she said, but not renters or landlords.

“We know a lot of people are having furnace issues with this cold weather,” Grant said.

Operation Threshold can help people pay security deposits, Grant said.

The Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center can also help residents who need money to cover utilities, household items or transportation needs.

Shelter assistance

Women, children and men can now stay at some local shelters 24 hours per day if they need places to stay, said Grace Fee, a Salvation Army coordinator.

The around-the-clock hours were made possible by CARES Act funds, she said.

The organization’s shelter for women and children is located at 603 S. Hackett Road. The men’s shelter is located at 149 Argyle St. There are no geographic requirements for people to stay at the shelters — anyone who needs a place to stay can contact the organization for help.