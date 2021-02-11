Struggling with money during COVID-19? These Waterloo-area organizations can help

WATERLOO — People who are experiencing homelessness, financial difficulties or legal challenges can find help during the pandemic from nonprofit organizations.
Eight groups made presentations Wednesday as part of a Waterloo virtual town hall event. The city allocated CARES Act funding to each to help residents with needs related to the pandemic. Help with food, rent, mortgage, utilities, shelter, child care and legal issues is available to Black Hawk County residents.
Food assistance
People experiencing hunger are not alone. It’s a message shared by Barb Prather, executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The organization expects 20,000 local residents to experience food insecurity during COVID-19, and the food bank will serve up to 25% more households than before the pandemic.
The food bank offers curbside food assistance to people from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, she said. People might have to walk inside if the weather is too cold, but Prather said there are measures in place to keep everyone safe. It is located at 1605 Lafayette St. in Waterloo.
She said the pantry collects “minimal information” and provides food with no signatures required.
During the first 12 weeks of the pandemic, the food bank provided 1.6 million meals to people in Northeast Iowa.
“Many people who have come to the food bank and food pantry to receive services never thought they would be in the position that they were in a year ago,” Prather said.
Rent assistance
Eviction court during COVID-19 is filled with people behind on rent by a couple thousand dollars. Jesse Henderson, director of the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center, wants people to know financial assistance is available.
The organization is working to help renters who face possible eviction. It also assists people who experienced domestic assault, homelessness and crime victims, among others.
Eastside Ministerial Alliance in Waterloo will similarly help people pay rent, said executive director Shirley Greer.
All organizations said they are willing to help residents get the documents they need to get help. This can include pay stubs, expenses, identification, household size information, bank statements and information about how COVID-19 affected someone’s livelihood, depending on the organization.
Mortgage assistance
One organization is providing up to three months of mortgage payments to people who qualify with no cap on payment amounts.
Family Management Financial Solutions will make payments directly to the mortgage companies for eligible homeowners, said executive director Katy Hackett. They will follow up with mortgage companies to make sure the payments were applied correctly.
She said applications include a section about how COVID-19 caused hardship for the applicants. The organization will help people find the necessary documentation.
“Don’t let that deter you from applying,” Hackett said. “This is something we can work on obtaining together.”
Utilities assistance
Water, electric and gas bills pile up for residents without the income to pay due to COVID-19. Operation Threshold is able to help people eligible for assistance by making their payments directly to utility companies, said Executive Director Barb Grant.
“The earlier you contact any of us for help, the better,” Grant said. “Sometimes the day before your disconnect is going to happen, sometimes it’s hard for us to get everything done with the utility company in time to prevent that disconnection.”
The organization has funds to help people with furnace repairs or replacement if needed, she said. It can help homeowners who occupy their properties, she said, but not renters or landlords.
“We know a lot of people are having furnace issues with this cold weather,” Grant said.
Operation Threshold can help people pay security deposits, Grant said.
The Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center can also help residents who need money to cover utilities, household items or transportation needs.
Shelter assistance
Women, children and men can now stay at some local shelters 24 hours per day if they need places to stay, said Grace Fee, a Salvation Army coordinator.
The around-the-clock hours were made possible by CARES Act funds, she said.
The organization’s shelter for women and children is located at 603 S. Hackett Road. The men’s shelter is located at 149 Argyle St. There are no geographic requirements for people to stay at the shelters — anyone who needs a place to stay can contact the organization for help.
People who are registered sex offenders, are incapable of caring for themselves or are not actively experiencing homelessness cannot stay at the shelter, Fee said.
There is no application to stay at the shelters. Both shelters provide resources and schedule intake appointments for people to stay at the facilities. The women and children’s shelter can be reached at 232-0397 and the men’s shelter can be reached at 232-1952, she said.
Legal assistance
Iowa Legal Aid gives legal advice and resources to people who need it. Managing attorney Michelle Jungers said the organization has at least one lawyer at eviction court to help tenants and landlords.
The organization can help people facing wrongful unemployment or consumer law issues, she said.
She said Iowa Legal Aid saw 83 more evictions filed in Black Hawk County in 2020 than in 2019. She called it an “alarming trend.”
Iowa Legal Aid and the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center are teaming up to staff an eviction help desk, which will point people to financial assistance to maintain their housing.
Child care assistance
Parents who need affordable child care can turn to Grin & Grow Child Care in Waterloo, said Ed Gruenwald, operations and development director.
He said the organization served 170 children in the past year, with 95% of families getting discounted or free services. He said some families average payments of $5 per day for five hours of child care. Single-parent families pay nothing for care, he said.
“A lot of families were essential workers and needed a place to go,” Gruenwald said.
Burial assistance
As of Wednesday, 270 people in Black Hawk County has died from COVID-19, according to local data. Eastside Ministerial Alliance is helping families pay for burial services.
“In the African-American community, we have seen a lot of deaths — friends of mine that I never thought would pass away so early,” Greer said.
She said the organization assisted with more than 60 burials during the pandemic.