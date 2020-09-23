Stove fire damages apartment near Hawkeye Village in Waterloo

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — An accidental stove fire damaged a second-floor unit at 1231 Buzz Court near the Hawkeye Village Apartments around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

No one was injured in the fire, Waterloo Police and Fire officials said. A dog that lived in the unit was safely brought to another unit. The building has seven other units, none of which were damaged by the fire, officials said.

Waterloo Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Bill Beck said the fire was caused by unattended cooking in the kitchen. The tenant called 911, he said.

“Damage was confined to the room — the kitchen itself,” Beck said.

The power in that unit was shut off, and the tenant is unable to stay there overnight, Beck said.

Katelin Aldrich, 24, lived next door to the fire. She took her two dogs outside when it started. She was able to go back inside her apartment when fire officials left the scene Wednesday night.

Nick Enos, 42, and Vivian Gaede, 49, live in the unit below the fire. They exited the building when they smelled smoke. Enos said he could barely breathe.