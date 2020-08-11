Storms leave 340,000 without internet, cable in Iowa/Illinois (copy)

Cellphone customers are likely to experience “intermittent” outages in the meantime, no matter which cellphone carrier you have.

“All of our networks — cellular, phone and cable companies — we’re sort of interconnected,” Larsen said. “They could all ride on the exact same fiber, which is a little-known secret.”

Waterloo didn’t see much damage from the storm, which dropped just 0.18 inches of rain with 40 miles-per-hour winds at the Waterloo Airport, said National Weather Service meteorologist Rod Donavon.

Power outages were tame in the Cedar Valley compared with areas south of here, said MidAmerican spokesperson Geoff Greenwood. Crews from this area were sent to the hard-hit Quad-Cities, Iowa City and Des Moines to assist in getting power restored. Nearly 450,000 customers were without power Monday night.

Some 911 services in Black Hawk County were affected by lingering communication outages, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Tony Thompson said CenturyLink notified officials of the potential disruptions.

The 911 service disruption could cause a lack of detailed information about emergency calls received at the dispatch center.