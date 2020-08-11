Storms leave 340,000 without internet, cable in Iowa/Illinois (copy)

WATERLOO — Northeast Iowa avoided the widespread property damage from the huge storm that crippled much of Iowa and the Midwest, but the derecho did cause outages in everything from cellphones to cable TV in the Cedar Valley.
It also caused disruptions to 911 emergency services across Northeast Iowa, including Black Hawk County. And cable and satellite TV viewers of KWWL-TV and KCRG-TV were without those stations Tuesday.
The storm Monday snapped poles in and around Cedar Rapids, cutting power along with phone and fiber lines, said Mediacom spokesperson Thomas Larsen.
Those cut lines took out the redundancy built into Mediacom’s system, and when the power was restored fiber couldn’t be rerouted.
That affected customers across Iowa and beyond.
“Usually, you’ll have these where it’s isolated to a market,” Larsen said. “This was basically the width of a state, crossing two states.”
About 340,000 customers in Iowa and Illinois were offline Tuesday, Larsen said.
Larsen had no timeline for when service will be restored to all customers. He said crews were called in from other states to fix the lines, but they had to wait until utility companies restored power first.
“We’re scrambling to get all that back online,” he said.
Cellphone customers are likely to experience “intermittent” outages in the meantime, no matter which cellphone carrier you have.
“All of our networks — cellular, phone and cable companies — we’re sort of interconnected,” Larsen said. “They could all ride on the exact same fiber, which is a little-known secret.”
Waterloo didn’t see much damage from the storm, which dropped just 0.18 inches of rain with 40 miles-per-hour winds at the Waterloo Airport, said National Weather Service meteorologist Rod Donavon.
Power outages were tame in the Cedar Valley compared with areas south of here, said MidAmerican spokesperson Geoff Greenwood. Crews from this area were sent to the hard-hit Quad-Cities, Iowa City and Des Moines to assist in getting power restored. Nearly 450,000 customers were without power Monday night.
Some 911 services in Black Hawk County were affected by lingering communication outages, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Tony Thompson said CenturyLink notified officials of the potential disruptions.
The 911 service disruption could cause a lack of detailed information about emergency calls received at the dispatch center.
Residents are urged to remain on the line with the dispatcher for the entire duration of the call to ensure that all details are obtained, Thompson said. Staying on the line will not slow the emergency response, as responders will be dispatched by another dispatcher during the call.
If callers can’t reach the dispatch center via cellphone, they should find a land line phone, Thompson said.
Intermittent issues with emergency communications centers may be experienced in Oelwein, Black Hawk County, Bremer County, Allamakee County, Jasper County, Decorah/Winneshiek County, Grundy County, Ames Police Department, Benton County, Butler County, and Howard County. This could mean that these centers may not be able to receive 911 calls or the corresponding location information embedded in the call.
Some 85,684 customers were affected by the issue Tuesday.
