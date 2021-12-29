Storms could spawn tornadoes in the South this afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Several southern states are at risk of tornadoes, large hail and high winds as severe storms formed over the region Wednesday, forecasters said.
Northern portions of Alabama and Mississippi and parts of Tennessee will have an enhanced risk of damaging weather, forecasters said.
Tornado watches were issued Wednesday for a large swath of Mississippi — generally the northern half of the state — along with smaller sections of southeast Arkansas, northern Louisiana and west Tennessee.
"A few tornadic supercells are possible, along with sporadic damaging gusts and isolated severe hail," the Storm Prediction Center said in its storm outlook for Wednesday.
The risk of severe weather on Wednesday also extends into parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Georgia and the Carolinas, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Huntsville, Alabama, and Tupelo, Mississippi, are among cities at highest risk for severe storms on Wednesday.
People are also reading…
A strong line of thunderstorms was moving across eastern Arkansas and west Tennessee on Wednesday afternoon.
Watch Now: The moment a tornado slams into a Kentucky bank, and more of today's top videos
Watch the moment a tornado slams into a Kentucky bank, power is finally being restored to parks of Kentucky nearly two weeks after the devastating storms, and more of today's top videos.
It was one of the most destructive storms in recent memory. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Slowly but surely people are picking up the pieces in Mayfield, Kentucky. Officials say clearing debris is the main priority in the clean-up effort.
Ever thought of getting a unique job for Christmas? During Christmas time these people have a real purpose.
NASA’s Perseverance rover has been busy taking photos and posting them online. These are some images that were voted for by fans around the wo…
From Nasa's Mars landing to billionaires in space, here are some of the top moments in space exploration this year.
Ever wondered what those tasty foods from your favorite show taste like?
After almost 20 months of Covid travel restrictions in Thailand, several different species of sea turtle have returned to nesting around Phuke…