State's largest law firm to represent Black Hawk County in suit over election grant

WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday a motion to enter into an agreement with the state's largest legal practice to represent the county in a lawsuit filed by Iowa Voters Alliance.
The practice, Nyemaster Law Firm, has offices in Des Moines, Ames and Cedar Rapids, and employs about 100 attorneys, according to its website. Two of the firm's attorneys will represent Black Hawk County, said Michael Treinen, assistant county attorney.
The lawsuit filed by Iowa Voters Alliance names Black Hawk and Scott counties as defendants after auditors accepted grant money from non-profit organization The Center for Tech and Civic Life.
Black Hawk County was awarded $267,500 for election costs during COVID-19. County auditor Grant Veeder said he planned to use the money for part-time staff to process absentee ballots, a ballot drop box outside the courthouse, voter outreach and potential hazard pay for poll workers.
Treinen said Nyemaster Law Firm has experience in handling political issues.
"The cost to the county is nothing," Treinen said Tuesday.
The firm's services will be paid for by New Venture Fund, according to the agreement documents. The fund is associated with CTCL, Treinen said. Nyemaster Law Firm is jointly representing the fund, CTCL and the county, documents show.
Veeder declined to comment on the pending lawsuit at the advice of the County Attorney’s Office, he said.
The Iowa Voters Alliance — a conservative group — and plaintiffs allege the privately sourced money from CTCL is not permissible to be used in public elections due to federal election law. The suit said the grant money is designed to bolster progressive candidates in Iowa's urban areas.
Veeder said in September that the grant money was available to all state counties, not only counties with Democratic leanings. He said the grant will save tax dollars by covering election costs during COVID-19, which were already identified before county officials knew about the grant.
CTCL was allowed to present the grant opportunity to county auditors in a presentation authorized by the Iowa Secretary of State's Office. Spokesperson Kevin Hall said the office did not offer support or endorsement of the grants.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, donated $250 million to CTCL recently for election cost grants to counties. Zuckerberg has said the donation was “to ensure that everyone can vote and every vote can be counted."
The nonprofit organization said Tuesday that it received requests for grant money from U.S. counties with various political affiliations from urban and rural areas.
"As a non-partisan organization backed by Democrats, Republicans, and nonpartisan officials, we are confident that these frivolous charges are without merit, and look forward to continuing this critical grant program in these unprecedented times," CTCL said in an email statement Tuesday.
