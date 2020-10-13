State's largest law firm to represent Black Hawk County in suit over election grant

The firm's services will be paid for by New Venture Fund, according to the agreement documents. The fund is associated with CTCL, Treinen said. Nyemaster Law Firm is jointly representing the fund, CTCL and the county, documents show.

Veeder declined to comment on the pending lawsuit at the advice of the County Attorney’s Office, he said.

The Iowa Voters Alliance — a conservative group — and plaintiffs allege the privately sourced money from CTCL is not permissible to be used in public elections due to federal election law. The suit said the grant money is designed to bolster progressive candidates in Iowa's urban areas.

Veeder said in September that the grant money was available to all state counties, not only counties with Democratic leanings. He said the grant will save tax dollars by covering election costs during COVID-19, which were already identified before county officials knew about the grant.

CTCL was allowed to present the grant opportunity to county auditors in a presentation authorized by the Iowa Secretary of State's Office. Spokesperson Kevin Hall said the office did not offer support or endorsement of the grants.