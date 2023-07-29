DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has become a key player in the Republican presidential race, released a list of 2024 presidential candidates who will join her for one-on-one interviews at next month’s Iowa State Fair.

Notably absent is current GOP primary front-runner and former President Donald Trump, who has faced criticism for attacking Reynolds over her commitment to staying neutral in the leadoff caucus state.

Reynolds invited all 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls, including Trump, for a “fair-side” chat. The Republican governor has shrugged off pointed criticism from Trump, who in posts on his Truth Social social media platform blamed her for remaining neutral in the 2024 caucuses and claimed credit for her rise to the governor’s office in 2018.

Other presidential candidates, well aware of Reynolds’ popularity with Iowa voters, rose to her defense. Those included Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, seen as the former president’s top primary rival, whose campaign criticized what it called Trump’s latest snub to Iowans.

The Iowa State Fair has been a must-stop for decades for presidential contenders of both political parties in the year ahead of the first-in-the-nation nominating contests.

“While Ron DeSantis is committed to putting in the work necessary to win Iowa and will be hitting the accelerator in the coming weeks, Donald Trump is proving he’s not up for the fight in the Hawkeye State,” DeSantis campaign spokeswoman Carly Atchison said in a statement.

Trump skipped a gathering of some 2,000 Christian conservatives earlier this month at the evangelical Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines.

It’s the most recent example of Trump shrugging off prominent multicandidate campaign events in the leadoff caucus state for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, opting instead for visits on his own schedule. Trump also skipped Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s 2024 “Roast and Ride” GOP fundraiser in June.

Trump stopped in Cedar Rapids last week to record a town hall with Fox News’ Sean Hannity and visited a meeting of the Linn County GOP at an Elks Lodge.

And Trump did plan to attend Friday’s Republican Party of Iowa’s annual Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines.

A pair of recent polls of Iowa Republican voters shows Trump holds a commanding lead ahead of the 2024 caucuses, despite swirling legal battles and criticism for attacking Reynolds.

Reynolds will host “fair-side chats” with the likes of DeSantis, former U.S. ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former Vice President Mike Pence.

“I am so proud that I get to have the opportunity to introduce these candidates to Iowans at an event so near and dear to my heart,” Reynolds said in a statement. “The Iowa State Fair showcases the best of Iowa — from our people to our culture and wonderful agriculture industry — and it’s the perfect venue for a conversation with the candidates.”

The current full schedule is as follows:

Aug. 10, 10:30 a.m.: Conservative talk radio host and former California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder.

Aug. 11, 8:30 a.m.: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum; 9:30 a.m.: Former Vice President Mike Pence; 10:30 a.m.: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Aug. 12, 8:30 a.m.: Ohio biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy; 9:30 a.m.: Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; 10:30 a.m.: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Aug. 15, 8:30 a.m.: Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson; 9:30 a.m.: Texas pastor Ryan Binkley; 10:30 a.m.: South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

Aug. 18, 9:30 a.m.: Michigan businessman Perry Johnson; 10:30 a.m.: Former Texas U.S. Rep. Will Hurd.

Iowans can submit questions for candidates here: https://secure.winred.com/reynoldsgregg/fairsidechats

The interviews will take place at JR’s SouthPork Ranch.