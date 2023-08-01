Iowa Republicans gathered in Des Moines on Friday for one of the largest “cattle call” events to date of the 2024 caucus campaign. Thirteen presidential hopefuls addressed a gathering of more than 1,200 at the Iowa Events Center in downtown Des Moines for the annual Iowa GOP Lincoln Dinner.

Each candidate was given 10 minutes to speak to the crowd as they seek support ahead of the 2024 Republican caucuses, which will kick off the national primary process.

The list of speakers, in order, included former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott; Michigan businessman Perry Johnson; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum; former Vice President Mike Pence; former Texas U.S. Rep. Will Hurd; Miami Mayor Francis Suarez; Texas pastor and businessman Ryan Binkley; California talk show host Larry Elder; biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy; and former President Donald Trump.

Here are five big moments from the influential fundraiser Friday.

Will Hurd booed after knocking Trump

The crowd did not hide their overwhelming support for former President Donald Trump, who leads his primary opponents by double digits in state-level polling.

That sentiment came to a head when former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd of Texas made the most direct criticism at Trump of the night. Hurd said Trump was running for president to “stay out of prison,” eliciting loud boos from the crowd.

Trump has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of mishandling classified documents after he left the White House and could soon be indicted on charges in a separate investigation into his efforts to convince state elections officials to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Democratic President Joe Biden.

In an effort to display why Republicans need to move in a different direction, Hurd noted a Republican presidential candidate has not won the popular vote in 20 years and reminded the crowd Republicans lost their U.S. House majority in 2018, and the White House and U.S. Senate majority in 2020, and did not grow their numbers in the U.S. House in 2022 as much as projections suggest they should have.

“One of the things we need in our elected leaders is for them to tell the truth, even if it’s unpopular,” Hurd said. “Donald Trump is not running for president to make America great again. Donald Trump is not running for president to represent the people that voted for him in 2016 and 2020. Donald Trump is running to stay out of prison.”

After Hurd leveled the charge, a couple of muted claps were drowned out by a chorus of jeers.

“I know. I know. I know. I know. I know. Listen, I know the truth is hard,” Hurd said over the booing. “But if we elect Donald Trump, we are willingly giving Joe Biden four more years in the White House, and America can’t handle that.”

The attempt to assuage the crowd was unsuccessful, and Hurd promptly left the stage with two minutes left in his speaking time.

The primary target: Joe Biden

Unsurprisingly, the main punching bag was President Joe Biden.

Candidates attacked Biden for economic policies they said led to record inflation and high interest rates on car loans and home mortgages.

Candidates described those conditions as “Bidenomics,” a term the president has embraced and argued represents huge investments in American infrastructure, low unemployment and rising job numbers.

“We will repeal Bidenomics so that middle class people actually have a chance to get ahead in this country again,” DeSantis said. “We will stop the Congress from borrowing and spending this country into oblivion.”

They argued Biden's border policies have led to record border crossings and drug and human trafficking at the southern border. Multiple candidates endorsed the idea of building a wall at the southern border.

Perry Johnson, a low-polling candidate with a largely self-funded campaign, was the sole candidate to call for impeachment proceedings to begin against Biden, pointing to the raft of investigations House Republicans have leveled against him.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said last week on Fox News the investigations are “rising to the level of impeachment inquiry,” though he somewhat walked back those comments and has acknowledged Republicans do not have enough evidence to begin an impeachment inquiry. None of the investigations has turned up evidence of corruption or criminal conduct by Biden.

“We have a system of justice that isn't fair, that’s one sided. … So I am recommending that we start impeachment proceedings against Joe Biden,” Johnson said.

Trump sticks to script

Former President Donald Trump delivered the final speech of the night, entering the stage to a standing ovation from the crowd as “Only in America” by Brooks & Dunn blared from the speakers.

Trump largely stuck to prepared remarks that he’s delivered at past visits to Iowa: He said he fought to protect the ethanol industry, increase subsidies for farmers and increase their markets through the trade war with China and a new North American trade agreement.

“Iowa has never had a better friend in the White House than President Donald J. Trump, and I think we know that,” he said. “We had a lot of big promises to the people of this great state and as your president, I kept every single one of those promises.”

He took credit for the Supreme Court decision last year that ended Roe v. Wade and the federal right to an abortion. Trump appointed three of the court’s six conservative justices, along with hundreds of federal judges.

Trump is the overwhelming frontrunner in Republican primary polls, with recent polls from Iowa show him pulling 46% of support among Republican caucusgoers, while his closest competitors pulled in less than 20%.

Trump took a brief shot at DeSantis, saying the Florida governor would lose in a general election matchup against Biden.

“I’m leading Biden by six, seven, eight and 11 points, while 'DeSanctus' is losing to Biden in all cases,” Trump said, employing his derogatory moniker for DeSantis. “I wouldn’t take a chance on that one.”

Candidates go after “bureaucracy”

Several candidates pledged to defund, downsize or abolish a raft of federal agencies from the Department of Education to the FBI. They also argued federal workers have too much decision making power, and their numbers and powers should be reduced.

The most dramatic of these proposals came from Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur from Ohio who promised to dismantle the “managerial bureaucratic deep state” that he said has become corrupt, including the Department of Education, the FBI, the CDC and the IRS.

“When that deep state has become so rotten, we can no longer just fix it from the top,” he said. “This is not a moment for reform. I don’t stand for reform. I stand for revolution. This is the moment of the American Revolution — those 1776 ideals that set this nation into motion 250 years ago.”

DeSantis said he would order federal agencies to cut their presence in Washington, D.C., by half, sending employees and offices elsewhere in the country. He also said he’d bring a “reckoning” for the scientists and agencies that developed COVID-19 guidelines like mask mandates and shuttering businesses.

“Those policies were destructive for this country,” he said. “They hurt people, they hurt our economy, and we still haven't fully recovered from it.”

Democrats blast “dumpster fire” GOP field

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, joined Iowa Democrats in Des Moines on Friday ahead of the fundraiser to draw a distinction with what he called the far-right agenda of the Republican candidates.

“While they’re going to go over there and debate tonight what books to ban, we’re banning hunger in our schools with the help of the Biden-Harris administration, we’re building out for the future,” Walz said. “These are the things that make a difference.”

National Democrats circled the Iowa Events Center Friday night with a “mobile billboard,” a truck playing a video pointing out the policies of each candidate they said were too extreme.

Democratic National Committee spokesperson Ammar Moussa issued a statement after the event, calling it “a grand finale for an absolute dumpster fire of a week for the 2024 Republican primary field.” He accused the Republican presidential candidates of being “desperate to find some kind of new extreme (policy) plank to get an edge.”

“(Election year) 2024 Republicans made clear tonight that whoever the nominee is, they are guaranteed to push an agenda too dangerous and out of touch with hardworking American families,” Moussa said.

Erin Murphy of the Des Moines Bureau contributed to this article.