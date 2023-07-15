How Northeast Iowa legislators voted on a bill approved Tuesday to restrict abortions once cardiac activity can be detected:

Pat Grassley is a Republican who resides in New Hartford and represents House District 57.

Vote on abortion bill: Yes

"Iowans know we are a pro-life caucus and they have continued to grow our majority. While Democrats across the country continue to devalue the life of an unborn child, Iowa House Republicans are following through on our promise to protect life."

Jerome Amos Jr. is a Democrat who resides in Waterloo and represents House District 62.

Vote on abortion bill: No

“It is taking away a woman's right to choose what she wants to do with her body. I understand all of the arguments and everything else. But for me, I wasn't elected to represent just one group of people. To me, we should not have even been considering something like this. We have so many other things that need to be addressed – our mental health issues and things like that.”

Timi Brown-Powers is a Democrat who resides in Waterloo and represents House District 61.

Vote on abortion bill: No

“We can do great, great things for Iowans. But instead we want to put a ban on women. I believe that women are quite capable of making their right decision for them during their circumstance … every woman’s circumstance is different, and by God why would I step into that?”

Chad Ingels is a Republican who resides in Randalia and represents House District 68.

Vote on abortion bill: Yes

Craig Johnson is a Republican who resides in Independence and represents House District 67.

Vote on abortion bill: Yes

Bob Kressig is a Democrat who resides in Cedar Falls and represents House District 75.

Vote on abortion bill: No

“I’ve always seen (reproductive health) as an issue that is between the woman, her family and her doctor, not legislators in this building.”

Josh Meggers is a Republican who resides in Grundy Center and represents House District 54.

Vote on abortion bill: Yes

Charley Thomson is a Republican who resides in Charles City and represents House District 58.

Vote on abortion bill: Yes

Derek Wulf is a Republican who resides in Hudson and represents House District 76.

Vote on abortion bill: Yes

Bill Dotzler is a Democrat who resides in Waterloo and represents Senate District 31.

Vote on abortion bill: No

Eric Giddens is a Democrat who resides in Cedar Falls and represents Senate District 38.

Vote on abortion bill: No

"First and foremost, I believe that Iowa women should have the freedom to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions without interference by our state government. And I'm also deeply concerned that Iowa is already facing a shortage of maternal healthcare and delivery options – especially in rural areas. Trusted health care providers in my district have said that this bill will make it almost impossible to hire OB/GYN physicians who are willing to practice in Iowa, making pregnancy care even more difficult to access. For these reasons and many others, I voted no on House File 732."

Dan Zumbach is a Republican who resides in Ryan and represents Senate District 34.

Vote on abortion bill: Yes

Annette Sweeney is a Republican who resides in Iowa Falls and represents Senate District 27.

Vote on abortion bill: Yes

