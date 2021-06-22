Worst of drought persists despite rains

DES MOINES — For some Iowa farmers, weekend storms held the hope of a fabled billion-dollar rain, but drought-parched regions in crop-rich northern counties got little or nothing from threatening skies that never delivered.
Rainfall varied significantly across the state Sunday, with 3 to 4 inches reported in parts of Northeast Iowa and in some southern counties. But State Climatologist Justin Glisan said there was considerable drop off in northern areas, where severe drought conditions persist.
“This rainfall was good, but it’s not enough to be a large-scale drought buster. We would need regular rainfalls to meet the climatological need for several months to actually bust the drought,” Glisan said Monday — the official start of astronomical summer. “This time of the year in late May to June, we would typically need an inch of rain per week to meet the climatological expectation, given that May and June are the two wettest months for the state.”
Forecasters said they expect a significant shake-up in the atmospheric pattern to usher cooler, wetter conditions into Iowa moving into July. More violent thunderstorms may be the trade-off to get that needed precipitation.
But come hail or high water, parts of Iowa need rain. Only southeast Iowa is without drought conditions, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor.
Glisan said 76% percent of the state is experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions.
“If you put it in the context of June being the wettest month, for the northern two-thirds of the state and the first 15 days we started out with a statewide average of 0.2 inches when it should have been about 2.5 inches at that time, I would say that this is a billion-dollar rain,” he said. “These timely rainfalls really do put a dent in moisture stress, but we had some field agronomists saying that even with the rains that we’ve had over the last week they were still seeing corn rolling in the morning in those drier areas. So, while it’s much-welcomed rainfall, we need consistent rainfall moving forward.“
Mark Licht, an assistant professor of agronomy at Iowa State University, wasn’t ready to put the latest rainfall in that “billion-dollar” category.
“It’s a start. It’s well-appreciated, but depending on where you were and how much you got, it really has not subsided the drought concerns as far as crop conditions.”
Licht said that moisture provided “just a little bit of hope” heading into a key developmental period as corn plants are initiating ears and filling in kernels until pollination hits in mid-July — all factors that impact yield. Soybean plants, he added, are better able to adjust to environmental stress.
“The next couple of weeks here — cool weather, more precipitation, that bodes well,” he said. “Any drought stress has the potential to lower our yield potential.”
The weekly crop report released Monday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture noted farmers “reported corn curling and ground cracking in some areas.” The report found Iowa’s corn rated 56% good to excellent, a drop of 7 percentage points since the week before. While the emergence of soybean plants is ahead of normal, the percentage of plants considered to be good to excellent declined, the report said.
Licht, who travels Iowa to monitor crop development, said farmers are taking things in stride.
“They understand the situation and, unfortunately, in this situation there’s just nothing they can do about it,” he said. “There’s a little bit of anxiety about what the true yield impact is going to be. ... The true test will be in about four weeks from now.”
There have been lingering effects from August’s derecho, which damaged millions of crop acres as it cut a swath across central and eastern Iowa. Stalks of “volunteer” corn can be seen in many recently planted fields.
“It’s been interesting this year. We’ve had a lack of severe weather, and that goes hand in hand with dry conditions. If you don’t have thunderstorms to create severe weather, you don’t have thunderstorms to create rain, and that’s when we start to see precipitation deficits stack up,” Glisan said.
“I’m cautiously optimistic moving into this week that if we do receive measurable rainfall we could see a pattern shift in which we do get into more active behavior,” he added. “Hopefully, we get those efficient rainfalls of a few tenths of an inch per hour in thunderstorms — but not strong or severe. But I guess that’s the risk we take this time of the year.”