Within the UAW, there's a campaign to change how leadership is elected

UAW members at Deere & Co. say they are frustrated with members of the bargaining committee who don’t adequately understand the demands of local union members. Some feel the one member, one vote referendum with the UAW may change that.

“I think as it sits now the UAW leadership is probably a little nervous about this referendum,” said Sean Smiddy, a local 865 member in East Moline. “We are currently using that to our benefit to help our bargaining position.”

If passed, the referendum would allow union members to directly elect top union leaders on the International Executive Board. Ballots were mailed out Oct. 19 and are due back Nov. 29. How direct elections would function would be decided if and when it passes.

Officials are now elected using a delegate system that can foster corruption, says Scott Houldieson, chair of Unite All Workers for Democracy, an organization seeking to make changes within the UAW. Delegates of local unions attend a constitutional convention and cast votes on behalf of members. Scott, a delegate at the last three elections, said casting a vote is an intimidating and public process.

“If you want to cast your vote for anybody but approved candidates, you have to go up to the microphone, with your face on five mega-trend-size screens around the convention hall, and state your name, state your local region, and cast your vote,” Houldieson said. “When I did that — I voted against the administration at the last three conventions — I got a resounding boo from the staff and all the delegates that were committed to the administration caucus.”

Paul Iversen, labor expert at the University of Iowa Labor Center, said union officials are commonly elected by delegates, but unions have competing schools of thought about elections. Some think direct election is more fair, but others think locally elected delegates provide adequate representation. Electing through delegates can ensure the people with the best qualifications are elected, experts say, but it depends on the specific delegation process of the union.

“You don’t get people who run slick ad campaigns, or have name recognition, or get elected that don’t really have the background to run something as big as an international union,” Iversen said.

Unions are heavily scrutinized and held to a high standard when it comes to democratic elections for leadership, Iversen says.

“There are no corporate boards that could survive in an election of the type that unions have to run on a regular basis,” Iversen said.

The one member, one vote movement came in response to corruption charges and convictions on embezzlement and other financial charges for more than a dozen UAW officials.

Smiddy said the convictions are not enough to change the culture of the UAW.

“I don’t think a couple of guys going to jail is going to change the way that our delegation system works, at least in respect to how much power the executive board has,” Smiddy said. “In my opinion, right now it’s currently unchecked.”

Deere, UAW report differing communication about ‘last, best’ offer Are Deere & Co. and the UAW at an impasse in labor negotiations? It depends on who you ask.

The new referendum could allow a more diverse panel of leaders to be elected, and that would instill some checks and balances, Scott says.

“People won’t feel so free to do illegal or unethical things because there’s somebody watching over them,” Houldieson said. “Whereas with the current system, there’s been no alternate people on the executive board, it’s all been the administration caucus.”

Under the new referendum, union members would have to campaign among the union membership to win leadership positions. Houldieson says that would make leaders connect with and listen to general members.

“They have to at least introduce themselves to their voters,” Houldieson said. “This way the members would have a more direct input with the leadership.”

Despite a more direct connection with leaders, the UAW is a vast union with a relatively small population of agriculture technology workers compared to straight automobile producers. Smiddy said he and some of his colleagues are worried that their voices won’t be amplified because ag production members aren’t as well known, and would be less likely to be elected.

“Their industry is so much larger, so they are going to have a loud voice when and if this referendum passes,” Smiddy said. “But in my personal opinion, that’s a risk I’m willing to take.”

