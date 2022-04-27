Weather continues to hold up spring planting

DES MOINES — Rain, high winds, and cold conditions continued to stall spring planting, limiting Iowa farmers to 2.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities were primarily applying anhydrous and fertilizer. Reports were received of limited corn and soybean planting as well as planting oats. In addition to periodic precipitation, cool soil temperatures have some farmers waiting to plant row crops.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 4% very short, 18% short, 67% adequate and 11% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 9% very short, 29% short, 58% adequate and 4% surplus.
Forty-seven percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, 10 days behind last year and 5 days behind the 5-year average.
Pastures were slowly turning green. Hay supplies were dwindling in some areas. Livestock conditions were generally good, with calving in full swing.
“It was another active weather week with additional periods of severe thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Cooler temperatures and windy conditions also persisted, though soil temperatures are slowly rising. Soil temperatures are at or above 50 degrees for much of the southern two-thirds of Iowa.”
A Mason City truck-washing business was caught by a state environmental officer illegally dumping diluted corn oil on the ground, according to a recent state administrative order that imposed a $10,000 fine on the company.
The Iowa Supreme Court says two restaurants cannot collect damages from insurance policies for losing business following the governor’s March 2020 order requiring restaurants to temporarily stop in-person dining amid rising COVID-19 cases. Jesse’s Embers and Wakonda Club, both in Des Moines, sued after their insurers denied coverage and a judge dismissed their lawsuits. The cases likely serve as a lesson to business owners who believe they’ve purchased all-risk insurance for their business thinking it would cover loss of revenue in all instances. Insurers argued there were no physical aspects to the loss so they didn't have to pay and the court unanimously agreed.
