Watch now: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues with fourth day of testimony

Lee Enterprises will be carrying a live blog of events in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, which began with jury selection Monday and opening statements Tuesday.

Rittenhouse, 18, shot two people and wounded a third during a night of unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020. His attorneys contend he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors have portrayed him as an instigator.

Lee Enterprises/Kenosha News reporter Deneen Smith is reporting from inside the Kenosha County Courthouse, with reporting on this page augmented by remote staff.

More coverage:

4:29 p.m.: Moretti testimony concludes. Trial over for the week.

4:17 p.m.: Moretti, like many others, described the area as "like a warzone," as cross-examination begins.

3:57 p.m.: Officer Van Wie steps down from the witness stand. Now up is Officer Pep Moretti, who was on patrol night of shootings.

Moretti said in responding to shootings, he and his partner only had handguns and "were not equipped" to go into what they believed to be an "active shooter" situation. So, Moretti pulled the squad car to the side, allowing armored vehicles to move closer to the scenes of the shootings.

Moretti said he saw Rittenhouse running toward the officers' vehicles. "He was approaching us." Moretti and partner "gave him multiple commands to get out of the roadway" by yelling out through the window. Moretti said it didn't occur to him at the time that Rittenhouse was trying to surrender. "I've never in my career had somebody put their hands up but continue to advance and not obey orders and continue to advance on us."

Moretti's partner "deployed pepper spray" at Rittenhouse when he continued to not follow orders and walk up to the vehicle; Moretti says he may have pointed his firearm at Rittenhouse but can't recall exactly, other than remembering he did pull his firearm.

Moretti believes there were "more people armed than not" throughout the civil unrest. "I probably talked to more people that had pistols and weapons and baseball bats and whatnot." Moretti said he and his partner told everyone they encountered and talked to "to go home."

Moretti says that an officer down call went out after the shootings, but it ended up being false. The hospital was going into lockdown soon after shootings.

Moretti said he was one of the ones who put Rosenbaum into a body bag and brought his body to the hospital morgue.

The body armor Moretti was wearing, he says, would not have been able to sustain a rifle round. Moretti said a full-metal jacket round would go through his body armor "like he was wearing nothing."

Moretti testifies he was unable to hear people yelling that Rittenhouse had "just shot them." Moretti adds that he saw Rittenhouse "manipulate" his rifle twice as he walked up, increasing their fear he may mean them harm. A voice is heard in video yelling "Get out of the road!" to Rittenhouse, whose hands are up; Moretti said the person yelling is either himself or his partner — they both were yelling, so Moretti can't tell who is yelling at which moment.

3:53 p.m.: Cross-examination begins on Van Wie. Officer confirms he "didn't know much" about the case when he swabbed it for DNA, and that Van Wie is the one who decided where to swab. Van Wie says he was never told to swab more parts of the gun, such as the barrel of the gun that the defense has implied Rosenbaum may have grabbed hold of.

The swabbing was done on Aug. 26, the day after the shootings, Van Wie said.

3:41 p.m.: Weidner testimony concludes. Kenosha Officer Jeffrey Van Wie now on the stand. He's been with the KPD for 18 years.

He processed and secured evidence from Rittenhouse shootings.

Van Wie says the caliber of the 22 unfired bullets inside Rittenhouse's gun were .223 and were of multiple different brands.

3:22 p.m.: Called to the stand is Erich Weidner. He is a Kenosha Police officer, testifying in his police uniform. He's been a cop for more than 20 years. He was working the night of the shootings.

3:21 p.m.: Anmol "Sam" Khindri's testimony ends.

2:54 p.m.: Cross-examination begins.

Sam testifies Car Source was insured. Sam says he didn't give anyone permission to be on property; Dominick Black said the opposite when he testified Tuesday.

As Car Source was burning the night before the Rittenhouse shootings, Sam says he didn't ask anyone to help put out fires other than calling 911.

Defense brings up statement Sam reportedly made to police on Sept. 11. Sam said Rittenhouse had "offered to help and fundraise" for your business.

Sam testifies he never gave a ladder to anyone to get on the roof of Car Source.

Defense Attorney Corey Chirafisi is clearly frustrated with the witness. The defense has been arguing that Rittenhouse and others were explicitly asked to defend Car Source property, which the Khindris are denying.

When Chirafisi asks if the family that runs Car Source was "resigned" to let destruction happen for another night the night of Aug. 25, Sam replies "After seeing the destruction, there's nothing I could do."

Sam says he can't answer many of the questions, that he doesn't remember how many cars were burned, how much was lost in terms of money, that he doesn't remember interviews he gave to news outlets. "I'm sorry, it's been over a year," he says.

Sam's father, the owner of Car Source, "does not speak much English."

2:30 p.m.: Break.

2:07 p.m.: Anmol "Sam" Khindri called to the stand. He is Car Source's inventory manager. Car Source, and the associated Car Doctor, are owned by his dad.

Sam says he didn't talk to anyone asking them to protect Car Source, including Kyle Rittenhouse. After that is confirmed, the text message shown earlier is shown again. Prosecutor asks Sam if he'd seen the message before, to which Sam replies "it was the day after the shooting." Sam says he never replied to the message.

The timestamp on the message was 3:02 p.m. and appears to have been sent on the day of the shootings.

Sam identifies one of the men in the photo that includes his brother and Car Source's ex-detailer, identified as "Nick Smith," who had not worked for the business for some time.

Sam says he talked to Rittenhouse at the burned up Car Source lot earlier in the day. Sam says he recalls Rittenhouse talking about potential fundraising opportunities. Sam says he gave his phone number to Rittenhouse, as he did to many others the day of.

Sam says he doesn't recall asking anybody to protect Car Source locations, including Rittenhouse. Sam says he didn't give keys to anyone so they could get into the buildings. Sam says he didn't give permission to anyone to go inside any of the Car Source buildings or give permission to protect them.

Prosecutor asks if Sam was aware that armed men "took it on themselves" to guard Car Source, and Sam says he wasn't. He says he didn't know about it until he saw it on the news the next day.

1:59 p.m.: A text message is shown from someone identifying themself as "Kyle" to Khindri's brother offering to protect business. Kyle offered to be there armed with his brother; Kyle Rittenhouse considers Dominick Black, who admitted to having bought the AR-15 for Rittenhouse, his brother.

Khindri is asked why he was in the photo with the armed people, Khindri said he was the one who requested the photo. He said he'd never seen anything like it, other than "on TV."

Khindri said the armed people said they were there to "protect Kenosha" but doesn't recall them saying they were there to protect Car Source specifically.

1:43 p.m.: Former Car Source employee Sahil "Sal" Khindri, who owns the Car Planet dealership in Milwaukee and whose families runs Car Source, called to testify.

He testifies that he never has spoken with Rittenhouse or met him. He said he never personally asked for Rittenhouse to protect the family's businesses. But he did posed with armed men outside Car Source, including Rittenhouse and Ryan Balch.

On cross-examination, defense asks Khindri if he asked them to leave. Khindri responds by noting the guns the group had. Khindri said that Balch "got dressed" in front of me, "putting on the fancy shoes." Defense asks "You didn't think they were there to harm you?" and Khindri confirmed he didn't feel threatened. One of the people there, Khindri said, is or was an employee of his brother who helps run Car Source.

Khindri confirms that the armed people wouldn't have been able to get into the buildings unless a current employee allowed them in.

Khindri said he recalls there was no conversation between him and the armed people asking them to protect the businesses, but that Khindri's brother might have had such a conversation.

1:39 p.m.: Swart is dismissed.

1:28 p.m.: Swart to be questioned regarding the medications her fiancé was taking and prescribed prior to his death. "I only know some of them. I don't know all of them," Swart says of Rosenbaum's medications. She says they were for "bipolar disorder" and that he was on an "anti-depressant" and "something for sleep." She confirms Rosenbaum was taking gabapentin for bipolar disorder, per her recollection. She recalls Rosenbaum also taking Effexor and Seroquel.

Judge Schroeder says prosecution "did open the door" to questioning on Rosenbaum's medications.

Swart says Rosenbaum was on the same medications for "the whole year I was with him."

1:22 p.m.: Cross-examination of Swart paused before it begins. Jury being taken out of the room so lawyers can openly discuss something related to a line of inquiry the defense wants to pursue.

1:03 p.m.: Now on the witness stand is Kariann Swart, who said that Joseph Rosenbaum is her fiancé. She's an Illinois native.

They got to know one another while homeless and started a romantic relationship within a few days of meeting. "He was a very animated person," she says of him.

Swart says Rosenbaum is from Waco, Texas, but moved up to Kenosha to be with his then-girlfriend and child.

Swart says when she got the call from the Medical Examiner at around 4 a.m. that Rosenbaum was dead "I fell to my knees and cried." She then opened up Facebook on her phone and saw the video of her fiancé being killed. "I can't get that image out of my head."

12:58 p.m.: Jury called back into room.

A couple questions of Huber's aunt, then she steps down at 1:02 p.m.

12:45 p.m.: After lunch break, trial resumes.

Discussion for about 13 minutes over bringing in history on Anthony Huber's character.

11:04 a.m.: Amber Rasmussen with the State Crime Lab testifying.

She testifies that Huber's DNA was not found on Rittenhouse's gun, but that doesn't mean he didn't touch it.

11 a.m.: Lackowski testified he encountered Rosenbaum earlier in the night, described him as shouting "shoot me, shoot me" and making aggressive moves toward people, but said he did not find him threatening.

"And if I threaten to kill you that night and I’m running at you and try to take your gun?" defense attorney Corey Chirafisi asked Lackowski, describing what the defense says was Rosenbaum's behavior before Rittenhouse shot him. "A threat to my life, yes," he answered

After a state crime lab DNA analyst, next witness up will be Susan Hughes, Anthony Huber's aunt.

She testifies that she was close with Anthony Huber and saw him frequently, including on the day of his death. When prosecutor James Kraus asks her if she was surprised that Huber would "run toward danger" defense objects, setting off a legal argument. State argues for their ability to provide evidence to rebut the idea that Huber was the first aggressor. In his opening statement, defense attorney Richard accused Huber of trying to decapitate Rittenhouse with his skateboard. The state's view is that Huber, Grosskreutz and others believed Rittenhouse, who had just killed Rosenbaum, was an active shooter when they tried to stop him. "The state frankly believes that Mr. Huber is a hero," Kraus said.

Judge Schroeder appears to take the defense's view that the aunt should not be allowed to testify on the issue, but said he will make a decision after the lunch break.

10:26 a.m.: Break

9:30 a.m.: Before testimony begins for the day, another juror is dismissed at her request. The juror requested the dismissal for medical reasons, and attorneys for both sides did not object.

Prosecutor Thomas Binger also lets Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder know that he was captured on a live mic during one of the breaks in proceedings the day before. Schroeder acknowledges that he had remarked on the length of the proceedings, and there has been communication with video pool provider CourtTV about avoiding this in the future.

Binger then begins questioning of Jason Lackowski of Green Bay, who is identified as a Marine, who was one of the armed individuals with Rittenhouse on Aug. 25, 2020.

Lackowski says he came to the city to protect property. Asked by Binger how he planned to do that, he says he was trained to "shout, shove, show (a firearm) and shoot."

Seconds after the shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum, video shows Lackowski encountered Rittenhouse; he said Rittenhouse looked "frazzled, shocked," and said he did not shoot anybody. Lackowski told Rittenhouse to run to the police.

Lackowski testified he was the one who provided the tourniquet that was applied to Gaige Grosskreutz.

Lackowski said that people at the scene after the shootings suspected he had been the person who shot others because he was holding an AR-15 and was wearing a shirt of similar color to the one Rittenhouse was wearing.

Lackowski said he gave some medical supplies to Rittenhouse earlier in the night, including "quick clot" — medical gauze used to stop severe bleeding.

Lackowski said soon after the first shooting, he "blacked out" due to the stress of the situation. "The lights on, nobody's home."

Lackowski testifies that he emptied the magazine and chamber of the handgun Gaige Grosskreutz had been holding when he was shot by Rittenhouse. As such, the gun was ready to fire when Grosskreutz was shot, according to Lackowski.

Defense Attorney Corey Chirafisi confirms that Lackowski was never directly threatened or "ambushed" by anyone that night, a point the defense is making in its argument that Rittenhouse had reason to shoot others.

Lackowski said that he drove his car to Kenosha that night. When he went to drive home, he said he found his windshield and rear window were smashed in.

9 a.m. Witness testimony is set to continue this morning in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha.

Jurors on Thursday heard from witnesses who testified that rapid sequence in which Rittenhouse shot three men was set off by the confrontational behavior of the first man, who threatened to kill Rittenhouse and others in his group and later grabbed for the 17-year-old's weapon right before he was shot.

The testimony came from two witnesses who were called to the stand by the prosecution but gave accounts often more favorable to the defense in the politically polarizing case.

Rittenhouse, now 18, is charged with shooting three men, two of them fatally, in the summer of 2020. The onetime youth police cadet from Antioch, Illinois, had gone to Kenosha with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle and a medical kit in what he said was an effort to safeguard property from violent protests that broke out over the police shooting of a Black man.

Richie McGinniss, who was recording events on a cellphone that night for the conservative website The Daily Caller, testified that Joseph Rosenbaum, the first man shot that night, was killed after chasing down Rittenhouse and making a lunge for the gun.

“I think it was very clear to me that he was reaching specifically for the weapon,” McGinniss said.

Ryan Balch, a former Army infantryman who carried an AR-style rifle that night and walked around patrolling the streets with Rittenhouse, testified that Rosenbaum was “hyperaggressive and acting out in a violent manner,” including trying to set fires and throwing rocks.

Balch said he got between Rosenbaum and another man while Rosenbaum was trying to start a fire, and Rosenbaum got angry, shouting, “If I catch any of you guys alone tonight I’m going to f—- kill you!”

Balch said that Rittenhouse was within earshot and that he believed the threat was aimed at both of them.

Prosecutors have portrayed Rittenhouse as the instigator of the bloodshed, while his lawyer has argued that he acted in self-defense, suggesting among other things that Rittenhouse had reason to fear his weapon would be taken away and used against him.

The killing of Rosenbaum, 36, has emerged as one of the most crucial and disputed moments of the night. It is one of the few moments not clearly captured on video.

The shooting of Rosenbaum set in motion the bloodshed that followed moments later. Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, a protester from Silver Lake, Wisconsin, who was seen on bystander video hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard.

Rittenhouse then wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, a protester from West Allis, Wisconsin, who had a gun in his hand as he stepped toward Rittenhouse.

Prosecutors replayed widely seen video of the interview that The Daily Caller did with Rittenhouse before the shooting.

It began with Rittenhouse in front of a boarded-up building, where he said he and other men were there “to protect this business, and part of my job is there’s somebody hurt, I’m running into harm’s way.” He also said he was there to provide medical aid.

Rittenhouse could get life in prison if convicted. — Associated Press

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0