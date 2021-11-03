Watch live: Testimony from Kenosha Police investigator continues into afternoon

This video is live only when court is in session and the judge allows video/audio to be broadcast.

Lee Enterprises will be carrying a live blog of events in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Opening statements and first witnesses were heard Tuesday.

Lee Enterprises/Kenosha News reporter Deneen Smith is reporting from inside the Kenosha County Courthouse, with reporting on this page augmented by remote staff.

More coverage:

12:52 p.m.: Judge Schroeder is complaining again about what he feels is unfair treatment by "the media" regarding a case of his that's been appealed and overturned — that he still asserts he was 100% correct on — as prosecution and defense argue about audio in a livestream video with commentary being played in court.

Prosecutor says the commentary should stay in, since what the person filming is describing could contribute to Rittenhouse's "state of mind" the night of the shooting.

Defense says that the person filming is not there to be questioned, and so his statements cannot be made in court.

Prosecutor fires back saying that what Rosenbaum did that night has been talked about extensively and has been used to "attack the character of a deceased individual." The video, prosecutor says, that Rittenhouse is witnessing the things shown in video since he was "10 feet away" from the camera.

"I don't see why the commentary by the videographer" would be relevant to Rittenhouse's state of mind, Schroeder says.

Schroeder then complains about the media "again," in his words. He noted that someone on TV two days ago talked about how "divisive" the Rittenhouse case is. He says there are members of the media on "reputable sites" saying things that are "bizarre," but doesn't expound on what he's referring to.

12:32 p.m.: During an explanation on hearsay for the sake of the jury, the judge expounds on how hearsay came up in the Bible relating to Saint Paul going on trial — a story from nearly two millennia prior to the United States being founded. "Where are the witnesses against me?" Judge Bruce Schroeder quotes Paul as saying in the Bible story Schroeder says is an example of the ancient Roman antecedent to the current law.

12:21 p.m.: Howard says that Rittenhouse's identity was learned via social media and then was confirmed when Rittenhouse turned himself in near his home in Antioch, Illinois.

Howard went down to Antioch to interview Rittenhouse. There he examined Rittenhouse for injuries. He told the jury about the following: "Half-inch scratch above his left eyebrow (and) a small cut on his lower lip ... An approximately 2-inch scratch under his left collar bone. There was some redness to the right side ... of his belly button." Redness was described on several parts of Rittenhouse's body, a scratch on his back and "two bumps" on the back of his head "above the left ear."

Two bullet casings were found in the Car Source parking lot.

12:20 p.m.: Lunch break appears to be over. Judge and others have returned to courtroom.

11:23 a.m.: An early lunch break. Lunch was delivered earlier than expected, judge says.

11:16 a.m.: Washington's testimony ends. An Kenosha Police Department investigator, Martin Howard, is called to the stand. He's been a detective for about three years and was a patrol officer before then.

During riots, he said he was doing "surveillance" in unmarked squad cars and ensuring gas stations had their pumps shut off, fearing that arsonists would use gas to set further fires.

"Every 911 call we get, we have to check out," Howard says, noting that many 911 calls coming in that night were "unfounded."

Howard says his assignment that night changed upon the shootings. Initially the reports were four homicide victims, although two people are only known to have died — Huber and Rosenbaum.

Howard maintains his primary partner is and was Detective Ben Antaramian.

After the shootings, they spent time saving videos shared on Twitter and on Facebook, including Washington's livestream. Private citizens also shared videos that weren't online, Howard said.

11 a.m.: Live again.

10:34 a.m.: Break.

10:30 a.m.: "He seemed like he was young and didn't know what was going," Washington says of the impression Rittenhouse left on him prior to the shootings. Rittenhouse was chain smoking cigarettes with gloves on, Washington said, and appeared "nervous in the situation ... A lot of people were nervous." However, he didn't appear "malicious."

Rosenbaum's behavior was described as erratic, but also acting similarly to others who were there.

10:20 a.m.: Attorneys ask Washington about how one would use a skateboard to hit someone, questions the witness struggles to answer as he says he'd never do that and never thought about using a skateboard to cause harm. "I just ride it like it's designed for."

Pool report:

Jurors began the day watching two monitors just outside the jury box as prosecutors seek to enter extensive video they say will support their case. Walking into court, jurors appeared more relaxed than the day before, some talking to each other, smiling and laughing.

Just before the trial started, Rittenhouse's mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, walked over to her son at the defense table to speak with him and a lawyer. Rittenhouse, in a blue suit and tie, hunched forward at the defense table to watch the same video as jurors on a desktop screen.

9:45 a.m.: The prosecution is breaking down video Washington has from the moments of the shootings.

9:20 a.m.: Koerri Elijah Washington, who livestreamed nights of the rioting, is back on the witness stand.

9:16 a.m.: Jury called into the room to begin trial for the day.

To begin at 9 a.m. Testimony continues today in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, where jurors heard opening statements on Tuesday that cast the defendant in sharply different lights.

For prosecutors, Rittenhouse was the problem — triggering a confrontation with one man that set in motion the bloodshed that followed. Rittenhouse's attorneys portrayed him as someone out of options who had to use deadly force to defend himself.

Prosecutor Thomas Binger described the unrest in Kenosha as “two of the roughest nights that our community has ever seen” and said outsiders were drawn to the city “like moths to a flame.”

Yet Binger repeatedly stressed that amid the hundreds of people in Kenosha and the anger and chaos in the streets, “the only person who killed anyone is the defendant, Kyle Rittenhouse.”

“When we consider the reasonableness of the defendant’s actions, I ask you to keep this in mind,” Binger said, after explaining to the jury that a claim of self-defense can be valid only if Rittenhouse reasonably believed he was using deadly force to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm.

Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards countered that his client was a victim, pointing to evidence that one man tried to grab his gun and others kicked the teen in the face and clubbed him in the head with a skateboard.

“You as jurors will end up looking at it from the standpoint of a 17-year-old under the circumstances as they existed,” Richards said.

Rittenhouse, now 18, is charged with killing two men and wounding a third during the summer of 2020 with an assault-style rifle. The one-time police youth cadet could get life in prison if convicted.

The teenager traveled to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, just across the Wisconsin state line, after protests broke out over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer. Rittenhouse said he went there to protect property after two nights in which rioters set fires and ransacked businesses. — Associated Press

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0