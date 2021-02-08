Waldorf College alum recall getting busted at 1959 Winter Dance Party

At the time, drinking and dancing were prohibited at Waldorf, a Lutheran-affiliated institution, so it was “pretty obvious a place we shouldn’t be going,” he said.

Rogeness estimates at least 50 Waldorf students attended the concert that night.

“It was pretty well filled that night,” he said. “There were tons and tons of people there.”

He and a friend were among them, and when they arrived, they stood in the middle of the dance floor and listened to the music, while others, like David Hill and his friends, danced.

Hill, who had been attending Waldorf on and off for the past two years to play football, loved Holly’s music and dancing, and was a regular at teen dances at the Surf; he had no plans of missing this one.

“I had been dancing all the way through high school, and the Lutheran church didn’t condone it, but I had always done it, so I wasn’t going to stop now,” he said, noting there was no drinking at the teen dance as far as he could remember.

Both Rogeness and Hill recall in the middle of the concert, the doors swung open and it was announced that members of Waldorf’s student government and faculty were there to bust those in attendance.