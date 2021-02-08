Waldorf College alum recall getting busted at 1959 Winter Dance Party

It’s been 62 years since Dick Rogeness attended his first — and last — Winter Dance Party at the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake, but he remembers it fondly.
Attending then-Waldorf Junior College in Forest City at the time, Rogeness was among dozens of students who went to the concert against the college’s rules and got caught.
“Oh no way do I regret it. Never. Not a bit. It was fantastic,” he said. “I still look back at it as a good decision.”
The concert on Feb. 2, 1959, would be the last for rock ’n’ roll musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson who all died in a plane crash early the next morning just north of Clear Lake.
The crash was memorialized in Don McLean’s 1971 hit “American Pie” as “the day the music died.”
Rogeness, who commuted to Waldorf from Crystal Lake each day, said the Winter Dance Party tour, and the musicians it featured, created a buzz on campus.
“These were big names played on the radio, so it was a big deal, a really big deal for us,” he said.
Rogeness remembers men in suits and women in can-cans piling out of their dorms into cars to head south 20 miles to the Surf Ballroom the night of the concert.
At the time, drinking and dancing were prohibited at Waldorf, a Lutheran-affiliated institution, so it was “pretty obvious a place we shouldn’t be going,” he said.
Rogeness estimates at least 50 Waldorf students attended the concert that night.
“It was pretty well filled that night,” he said. “There were tons and tons of people there.”
He and a friend were among them, and when they arrived, they stood in the middle of the dance floor and listened to the music, while others, like David Hill and his friends, danced.
Hill, who had been attending Waldorf on and off for the past two years to play football, loved Holly’s music and dancing, and was a regular at teen dances at the Surf; he had no plans of missing this one.
“I had been dancing all the way through high school, and the Lutheran church didn’t condone it, but I had always done it, so I wasn’t going to stop now,” he said, noting there was no drinking at the teen dance as far as he could remember.
Both Rogeness and Hill recall in the middle of the concert, the doors swung open and it was announced that members of Waldorf’s student government and faculty were there to bust those in attendance.
Some students fled to the restrooms, while others hid in the crowd or escaped outside, but Rogeness said he wasn’t quick enough. He ran into the student body president and his name was written down.
Rogeness and Hill were among at least 30 Waldorf students written up that night for breaking the rules.
After they were caught, they still stayed for the remainder of the concert.
“Once they knew we were from Waldorf, it was too late anyway, so why leave?” Hill said.
Rogeness and Hill said while many of the details related to that night have faded over the years, they remember how much they enjoyed being there with their friends and listening to great music.
“Overall, I just remember the music was fantastic and in general the whole night was super,” Rogeness said.
After the concert, Rogeness and Hill drove home to Crystal Lake and Forest City, respectively. It was cold and snowy, they recalled.
The next morning, they awoke to the news that Holly, Valens and Richardson had died.
“It was like, ‘Wow, we saw the last concert of Buddy Holly,’” Rogeness said. “It was really something, and that took some heat off us, too, when we appeared before the student government about breaking the rules.”
Hill said he and a friend visited the crash site that morning before class, and the musicians, police and emergency personnel were gone.
While there, he snagged a small piece of the plane, but over the years, it’s disappeared.
“It was curiosity more than anything,” Hill said. “We believed the news, and at that time, it had quite an effect on us.
“I don’t get too emotional, but it was kind of tough. I liked their music.”
A few days after the concert, and the crash, Rogeness, Hill and the other students who were written up appeared before the student government to explain why they knowingly broke the rules and to receive their punishment.
At first, Waldorf officials considered expelling those who attended the Winter Dance Party, but when they realized who, and how many, students that’d take out of school, they decided to suspend them instead, Rogeness said.
The students were suspended from campus for two weeks and were asked to leave right away.
If that wasn’t bad enough, Rogeness said his parents, who weren’t happy about him breaking the rules, made him spend the next two weeks on the farm in Crystal Lake shoveling manure without friends or activities.
“I didn’t regret it,” said Rogeness, who graduated from Waldorf in 1959. “That was the highlight of my going to Waldorf.”
Neither Rogeness nor Hill, both in their 80s, have returned to the Winter Dance Party since 1959.
“That memory is enough for me,” said Rogeness, who retired from Winnebago Industries in 2002 and resides in Arizona. “I’ve shared it with other people, like my kids. That was a great memory.”
Hill, who resides in Leland, agreed.
“Things are not real clear, a lot of things forgotten, but I can still dance,” he said.
Due to the pandemic, the Surf Ballroom & Museum this year canceled the multi-day Winter Dance Party tribute, scheduled Feb. 4-6, for the first time since 1979.