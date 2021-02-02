Ventura sled library lets everyone enjoy a snowy good time

“Share a sled! Use a sled,” the sign reads.

Jessica Wood, who resides in Clear Lake with her husband, Austin, and their children, Bauer and Charlie, came across the idea for the Little Free Sled Library a couple weeks ago on social media.

A friend of hers posted a picture of one in a Minnesota community, and Wood knew the Ventura sledding hill needed one, too.

On Jan. 10, Wood shared the photo she saw on Facebook to see if anyone could help her bring it to North Iowa.

“If anyone has a Boy Scout or someone that wants to build this, we have enough screws and lumber to donate,” she posted.

The post received more than 500 reactions and 79 comments.

One of those comments was from Tory Reiman of Clear Lake, who volunteered to build it.

“These are pretty tough times for everybody and with the hill, I mean, my kids have used the hill and it’s just the one hill we got and I think nowadays something like that would bring a smile not just to kids’ faces but adults’ faces,” he said. “It’s such a simple task to bring happiness.”