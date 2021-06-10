Urbana woman claims $1 million lottery prize

URBANA — An eastern Iowa woman who bought a Mega Millions ticket while on a weekend getaway to her cabin along the Mississippi River has won a $1 million prize.

“I saw a ‘1’ with some zeroes,” Karen Kramer of Urbana said as she claimed her prize Thursday at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. “I didn’t think about how many I saw at first, then it hit me.”

Convinced that the information on the lottery’s mobile app was wrong, she checked her ticket again – and again.

“I rechecked everything because I thought, ‘Well, my phone’s wrong.’ And it came up again the same,” said Kramer, 60, who works as a para-educator in her local school district. “So I went on the website, then I went and checked on Facebook and it said that the winning ticket had been won at Barry’s. And I’m going, ‘OK, that’s me!’”

Kramer said in a news release that she sent a text to her husband, Brad, which initially worried him because he only saw the first sentence: “Lightning struck us.” Then he read the rest of her message where she said she went on to say: “On Mega Millions, I won $1 million! But please don’t tell anybody yet.”