UNI president on the next Iowa Press

JOHNSTON -- On the next "Iowa Press," Mark Nook, president of the University of Northern Iowa, will discuss issues of importance to the university, faculty and students.

The 2022 University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday. NFL hall of famer Kurt Warner and his wife, Brenda, served as parade VIPs and UNI alums Jim and Bonnie Raasch served as Grand Marshalls.

This program will be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. Friday and noon Sunday on Iowa PBS. The program will also be broadcast on Iowa PBS WORLD .3 at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. "Iowa Press" will be available online beginning Friday at iowapbs.org.

Joining moderator Kay Henderson at the Iowa Press table will be Stephen Gruber-Miller, Statehouse reporter for The Des Moines Register and Linh Ta, Des Moines reporter for Axios.

