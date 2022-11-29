UNI president on the next Iowa Press

JOHNSTON -- On the next "Iowa Press," Mark Nook, president of the University of Northern Iowa, will discuss issues of importance to the university, faculty and students.
The 2022 University of Northern Iowa homecoming parade through downtown Cedar Falls on Saturday. NFL hall of famer Kurt Warner and his wife, Brenda, served as parade VIPs and UNI alums Jim and Bonnie Raasch served as Grand Marshalls.
This program will be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. Friday and noon Sunday on Iowa PBS. The program will also be broadcast on Iowa PBS WORLD .3 at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. "Iowa Press" will be available online beginning Friday at
iowapbs.org.
Joining moderator Kay Henderson at the Iowa Press table will be Stephen Gruber-Miller, Statehouse reporter for The Des Moines Register and Linh Ta, Des Moines reporter for Axios.
Theatre UNI performances 2022-2015
as you like it .JPG
Cast members from Theatre UNI's 'As Your Like It,' from left, Erin O'Hara as Rosalind, Carson Uthe as Touchstone and Olivia Sobek as Celia.
PICASA PHOTO
theatre uni cinderella 1.JPG
In a scene from Theatre UNI's 'Cinderella,' Ella (Lydia Burg) and Prince Topher (Aidan Smith) dance at the ball.
THEATRE UNI PHOTO
theatre uni cinderella 2 .JPG
Cinderella's stepmother Madame (Caroline Henry, center) and stepsisters Charlotte (Monica Ripley) and Gabrielle (Lily Gast) are ready for the Prince's ball in a scene from Theatre UNI's 'Cinderella.'
THEATRE UNI PHOTO
blood at root UNI.JPG
The ensemble cast from Theatre UNI's 'Blood at the Root,' left to right: Taylor Mast, Claire Thoma, Allie Klinsky, Natalie Bauer, Hudson Kalter, Kyah Sneed, Brody Kivett, Andrew Oleson, Caleb Rainey and Spaz Eigenheer.
THEATRE UNI PHOTO
small feet theatre uni 2 .JPG
Robbie Williams as Daedalus and Andrew Oleson as Icarus in Theatre UNI's 'A Small Pair of Feet in the Middle of the Sea,' opening tonight on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls.
THEATRE UNI PHOTO
Dream with ME 3.jpg
A scene from TheatreUNI's 'Dream with ME.'
COURTESY PHOTO
Dream with ME 4.jpg
A scene from TheatreUNI's 'Dream with ME.'
COURTESY PHOTO
dream with ME 1 .jpg
A scene from TheatreUNI's 'Dream with ME,' which has elements of hip-hop theater, documentary theater and theater for social change.
COURTESY PHOTO
theatre uni Kyle Chizek.jpeg
Theatre UNI actor Kyle Chizek works on his role in 'It's Greek to Me,' with the cameraperson with Justin McDermott holding costumes behind him on stage.
AMY OSATINSKI PHOTO
theatre uni Allie Klinsky.jpeg
Theatre UNI student Allie Klinsky is shown being filmed in 'It's Greek to Me,'' now available virtually.
AMY OSATINSKI PHOTO
theatre uni Sam Sweere and the cameraperson is Estefania Ravasio Corrales.jpeg
Theatre UNI student Sam Sweere plays his character in 'It's Greek to Me' while being filmed by cameraperson Estefania Ravasio Corrales.
AMY OSATINSKI PHOTO
theatre uni stage set.jpeg
The Strayer-Wood Theatre stage was transformed into a soundstage for filming scenes from Theatre UNI's new virtual production, 'It's Greek to Me.' It was a collaborative effort with UNI's digital media department.
AMY OSATINSKI PHOTO
theatre-uni-you-cant-take-cast .jpg
Actors in a scene from Theatre UNI's 'You Can't Take It with You,' Steve Taft (Martin Vanderhof), Abigail Chagolla (Mrs. Kirby), Collin Ridgley (Tony Kirby), Mikayla Wahl (Alice Sycamore), Alex Overturf (Henderson), Hannah Twitchell (Penelope Sycamore) and Kyle Chizek (Paul Sycamore).
THEATRE UNI PHOTO
cabaret 3.jpg
Cliff (Thayne Lamb), Sally (Erika Bailey) and Emcee (Noah Hynick) are UNI students and lead performers in Theatre UNI's 'Cabaret,' opening Wednesday.
THEATRE UNI PHOTO
cabaret 2.jpg
Erika Bailey and Noah Hynick as Sally Bowles and the Emcee in Theatre UNI's 'Cabaret.'
THEATRE UNI PHOTO
101419bp-theatre-uni
From left to right, Lily Gast, Becca Scherer and Sam Sweere in a rehearsal scene from Theatre UNI's production of 'One in the Chamber,' opening Oct. 24 on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls.
Brandon Pollock
legacy-of-light-2.jpg
In a scene from Theatre UNI's 'Legacy of Light,' from left, Voltaire (Jakob Reha), Emilie du Chatelet (Dani Schmaltz) and Saint-Lambert (John Schaffer).
THEATRE UNI PHOTO
hair-1
A scene from Theatre UNI's production of "Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical," opening tonight.
COURTESY PHOTOS
hair-2
All Theatre UNI performers sing and dance in the show.
COURTESY PHOTOS
she-kills-monsters-2.jpg
In a scene from Theatre UNI's 'She Kills Monsters," (Tillius (Mikayla Wahl) wields her sword against two Kobolds (Maycie Stanbro and Hannah Miedema) as Agnes (Marjorie Gast) aims her weapon at a giant hand (Kathryn Herdliska).
THEATRE UNI PHOTO
100917bp-theatre-uni
From right are Luke Van Cleve, Jakob Reha and Sam Wiegers in a scene from Theatre UNI’s “The Aliens.”
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
111617mp-Mother-Courage-Theatre-2
Cynthia Goatley as Mother Courage, left, scolds Haleigh Kent as Yevette in a scene the TheatreUNI’ adapation of Bertolt Bercht’s anti-war play, ‘Mother Courage and Her Daughters.’
By MATTHEW PUTNEY,
111617mp-Mother-Courage-Theatre-1
From left to right, Callie Baack as Amina, Robin Kime as Fatima, Mikayla Wahl as Katrin and Cynthia Goatley as Mother Courage in a scene from TheatreUNI’s ‘Mother Courage and Her Daughters.’
MATTHEW PUTNEY Photos, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
020117mp-Palette-of-Possibilities
Performers rehearse a scene from Theatre UNI production of ‘Palette of Possibilities.’
COURIER FILE PHOTO
040417bp-theatrre-uni-1
University of Northern Iowa student actors Lauren VanSpeybroeck, left, Mic Evans and Jessica Buchanan in a scene from Theatre UNI’s ‘Into the Woods.’
Brandon Pollock
040417bp-theatrre-uni-2
Mic Evans and Lauren VanSpeybroeck in a scene from "Into the Woods" a collaboration between Theatre UNI and the Lyric Opera theatre. Photographed Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
021716tsr-uni-glass-menagerie-02
Erika Kuhn, a UNI junior majoring in Theatre Performance, rehearses for UNI’s upcoming production of The Glass Menagerie in the Strayer-Wood Theatre Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
102918kw-pat-01
Director and playwright Laney Kraus-Taddeo stands in front with her cast from the play "Pat," which she wrote, cast and is directing for UNI's Interpreters Theatre, opening Thursday.
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
putnam-spelling-bee-THEATRE-UNI.jpg
In a scene from Theatre UNI’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee are, from left, Sam Sweere as Vice Principal Douglas Panch and Jake Senne as Chip Tolentino, and at bottom, Thayne Lamb as Leaf Coneybear.
COURTESY PHOTO
doubt-2
Sister James (Mikayla Wahl) discusses issues of trust and uncertainty with Sister Ayolsius (Savanna Burkle) in a scene from 'Doubt: A Parable," opening tonight at Theatre UNI.
COURTESY PHOTO
doubt-1
Noah Hynick as Father Flynn in a scene from Theatre UNI's 'Doubt: A Parable."
COURTESY PHOTO
032316bp-theatre-uni
Theatre UNI production of "Trojan Woman." Pictured Front: Jessica Buchanan. L-R Back: Kendra Glien, Nick Mayhew, Leah Decker and Anna Larson. Photographed Wednesday, March 23, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
101415mp-Rent-Theatre-UNI-1
Gary Mayfield, left, as Angle and Michael Ryan Alexander, right, as Tom Collins act out a scene from "Rent" at Northern Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
092815bp-theatre-uni
From left to right, Marjorie Gast, Elizabeth Dehne and Madison Fairbanks in a scene from Theatre UNI's production of "Independence."
BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer
040815tsr-WonderLand-cast
The "WONDER land" cast is shown on the set of the new Theatre UNI production, from left to right: Cody Hoien, Olivia Frisch, Jennifer Hampton, Jenna Guy and Roni Ruzicka.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!