UNI president on the next Iowa Press

JOHNSTON -- On the next "Iowa Press," Mark Nook, president of the University of Northern Iowa, will discuss issues of importance to the university, faculty and students.

This program will be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. Friday and noon Sunday on Iowa PBS. The program will also be broadcast on Iowa PBS WORLD .3 at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. "Iowa Press" will be available online beginning Friday at iowapbs.org.

Joining moderator Kay Henderson at the Iowa Press table will be Stephen Gruber-Miller, Statehouse reporter for The Des Moines Register and Linh Ta, Des Moines reporter for Axios.