Ticket purchased in New Hampton wins $2 Million Powerball prize

NEW HAMPTON -- Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a New Hampton convenience store won a $2 million prize in Monday’s drawing.

The $2 million-winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s, 615 N. Linn Ave. The ticket came within one number of having at least a share of Monday’s $26.8 million jackpot.

The ticket initially matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball to win a $1 million prize. But whoever bought the ticket also added the Power Play option to the purchase, which multiplies the prize at the Match 5 level to $2 million. The New Hampton ticket was the only one in the country to win a $2 million prize in Monday’s drawing.

Monday’s winning numbers were 14-17-18-21-27 and Powerball 9. The Power Play option was 2. No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the big prize climbs to an estimated $38 million annuity ($26.4 million lump-sum option) for Wednesday.

Casey’s will receive a $2,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $2 million-winning ticket.

Prizes of $2 million must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. The lottery’s offices are open Monday through Friday, and prize claims are currently available by appointment. The winner or winners of the New Hampton prize can call the lottery at (515) 725-7900 to make an appointment to claim it.

Powerball prizes won in Iowa must be claimed within 365 days of the drawing for which they were won. The lottery reminds players to double-check their tickets for any prize they may have won.

