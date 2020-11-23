'The ER never stops': On the front lines of the Iowa COVID-19 spike

At UnityPoint-Muscatine, an area previously used as a waiting area has been altered to add two additional treatment beds to the 11 normally offered.

Sowards said over the past month the acuity of the patients coming to the emergency room has increased. As fear of COVID-19 keeps some people from coming to the hospital for care, she said some patients are much sicker than they would have been if they sought help sooner.

The pair have seen COVID-19 patients running the spectrum of symptoms from the mild to the severe. Tovar said children with COVID-19 seem to have very few symptoms, if any.

The elderly population is affected more severely.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, over half of Iowans who have died of COVID-19 have been over 80 and more than 62 percent who have died had a pre-existing medical condition.

The staff quickly learned any symptom a patient may have could indicate COVID-19. Tovar said when someone comes into the emergency room with a cough or shortness of breath, COVID-19 is automatically suspected. They have learned if someone comes in with diarrhea, that person could also be a COVID-19 patient. She says any symptom can be consistent with COVID-19.