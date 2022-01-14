State Historical Society to tell story of Iowa in online programs

IOWA HISTORY 101: The State Historical Society of Iowa is putting on one-hour virtual programs to tell the stories of Iowa history. Nine new Iowa History 101 online presentations are scheduled from now through the end of March. The programs are free but require a registration. Information about upcoming programs and registration is available at https://iowaculture.gov/history/iowa-history-101-series.

MLK DAY: The Iowa Department of Human Rights’ Office on the Status of African Americans will host a virtual celebration honoring the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The 33rd annual MLK Day observance will be at 10:45 a.m. Monday. It will include Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamation designating Jan. 17 as Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Jan. 17-22 as Martin Luther King Jr. Week. It also will include video presentations and the holiday bell-ringing.

To view the celebration, visit the department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/IowaDeptHumanRights/.

MENTAL HEALTH AGENDA: House Human Services Committee Chairwoman Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, has laid out a mental health agenda for the session with bills to increase capacity at mental health institutes and fund psychiatric residencies.

Her bills are based on conversations with her community, law enforcement and health care providers about the need for treatment locations to place difficult patients and for additional mental health providers throughout the state, Meyer said.

HSB 531 would increase the current capacity at the Independence and Cherokee mental health institutes by 50 percent and add 32 adult beds and 14 child/adolescent beds for Iowa's most difficult-to-place mental health patients.

HSB 532 would fund 12 psychiatric residents per year to help increase the number of psychiatrists trained in Iowa. Iowa ranks 44th in the country in psychiatrists per capita. Another bill, HSB 537, would add $1 million per year to expand loan forgiveness opportunities to continue to retain new prescribing mental health providers in Iowa. HSB 530 would require the Department of Human Services to establish a Medicaid rate for those needing a higher level of inpatient psychiatric care.

Track progress of the bills at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation.

JUDICIAL APPOINTMENT: Jennifer Benson Bahr of Crescent has been appointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds as a district court judge in Judicial District 4, which includes Audubon, Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties.

Bahr is a district associate judge in Judicial District 4. She previously was an assistant Pottawattamie County attorney and has also served as county attorney in Webster and Humboldt counties. She has degrees from the University of Iowa and Drake University Law School.

She fills the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of District Court Judge James Heckerman.

