Skiers pack resorts thanks to plenty of snow, virus concerns

DUBUQUE (AP) — Ethan Melloy added another layer to his clothing on a bitterly cold but brightly sunny recent day at Sundown Mountain Resort outside of Dubuque.

“I’ve been here four or five times already (this year),” Melloy said. “The experience is awesome.”

Melloy, 14, of Solon, is among a growing number of snowboarders and skiers packing local ski slopes during a winter of abundant natural snow and limited indoor recreational opportunities due to COVID-19.

“People want to get outside,” Jeff Hanley said. “They want to be in the fresh air, and you can socially distance on skis — you’ve got things on your feet that keep you away from other people.”

Hanley, of Dubuque, has been a ski patrol member at Sundown for the past 25 years. He rarely has seen the slopes be as popular as they are this winter.

“I’m there (on the hill) on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and I have seen at least a 30% increase in our crowds,” Hanley said. “It has been spectacular.”

Mike Murphy, general manager of Chestnut Mountain Resort outside of Galena, Ill., said his slopes also have seen an approximately 30% increase in visitors this year over the 2019-2020 season.