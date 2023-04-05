DES MOINES — State Sen. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, filed an objection with the Iowa Utilities Board about companies that want to use eminent domain to force easements to build carbon dioxide pipelines.

“Iowa law says the proposed services must ‘promote the public convenience and necessity,” Salmon wrote the letter filed with the board Tuesday. “It is a huge stretch of the imagination to say that the carbon pipeline project promotes public convenience and necessity because it is needed to fight climate change and therefore it is a public necessity.”

Salmon opposes pipeline projects by Summit Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO2 Ventures. Wolf Carbon Solutions, the third company to propose a pipeline to transport CO2 from Iowa ethanol plants, says it will not need eminent domain because it plans to secure voluntary leases.

The Legislature this year has considered several bills that would restrict CO2 pipeline development, but none of the bills survived funnel deadlines.