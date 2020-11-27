Rural Oelwein church responds to spread of virus

“You want to reach out and hug them and you can’t,” he said, adding that he’s been able to conduct nursing home services only twice since March. “We’re called to work with people, and we can’t.”

In Perry, the Rev. Luis Mejia said that even with only 40% of the congregation back inside St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, he’s added a weekend service so families have enough space to maintain social distance. He’ll add masses for highly attended Christmas services as well.

“Most people wear their masks,” he said. “They understand we’re in the middle of a pandemic.”

The changes are concrete evidence of a now-inescapable reality: Nowhere is safe from the pandemic.

“Rural areas are where we’re seeing the biggest surge,” based on the proportion of the population testing positive, said Nicole Novak, an assistant research scientist at the University of Iowa College of Public Health.

Eighty percent of Iowa’s rural counties exceed what’s considered a high prevalence of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, Novak said. “That’s concerning because the rate of increase is still accelerating,” she said.

