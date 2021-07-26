Rick Eilander elected president of AFSCME Council 61

URBANDALE – Rick Eilander was unanimously elected president of AFSCME Council 61 over the weekend. Eilander has been a union representative with the council since 2006 and most recently was an organizer working with local unions and bargaining units to expand the reach of the union in their workplaces.

Eilander was nominated for the position by outgoing Council 61 President Danny Homan, who is retiring after 16 years as president. AFSCME Council 61 represents more than 55,000 employees in over 230 bargaining units across Iowa, Missouri, and Kansas.

“I have known Rick Eilander for more than 20 years. He is dedicated," Homan said in a news release. "He is passionate. He is committed to making sure our members have a fair shake. I know he will do a tremendous job as President, and he will have my utmost support.”

Eilander, a Newton native, grew up in a union household. In 1994, he became a member of AFSCME first as a jailer and then chief jailer with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Department of Corrections in 1996 at the Newton Correctional Facility. In 2006, he joined the staff of AFSCME Council 61 as a union representative where he has managed contracts and helped organize locals to expand membership and train members to be effective advocates in their workplace.