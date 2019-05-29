Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday issued a disaster proclamation for 10 Iowa counties in response to ongoing heavy rains, hail, straight-line winds, tornadoes, widespread flooding and flash flooding that began May 17. The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be used to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for Clinton, Des Moines, Henry, Iowa, Lee, Louisa, Marion, Scott, Wapello and Wayne counties. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim. Disaster Case Management is a program to address serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse condition. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor’s proclamation. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit iowacommunityaction.org.
Prison staff assault
Officials with the state Department of Corrections said a staff member was assaulted Wednesday morning by an inmate at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. A support staff member was talking with an inmate in her office when the inmate unexpectedly began to physically assault her, according to the state corrections agency. Officials said the staff member used personal safety defensive tactics to keep the attacking inmate at bay, and additional staff members arrived to restrain the inmate during an incident lasted less than 20 seconds. The staff member suffered minor scratches and soreness, based on assessment conducted by the institution’s medical professionals. Corrections officials said the incident remained under investigation Wednesday.
Flooding closes part of Interstate 29
Officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that flooding forced the closing of Interstate 29 between exit 61 (I-680 near Crescent) and exit 71 (I-680 near Loveland and from U.S. 34 to the Missouri border. In all, DOT officials reported at least 10 road closures around Iowa due to prolonged spring rainfall. “Flooding is a dynamic situation and conditions can change quickly. Other closures are expected,” according to a DOT news release. Travelers in Iowa were advised to check 511ia.org, the Iowa 511 mobile app or call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide) for up-to-date closure information on state-owned roadways across Iowa. Closures due to flooding can be viewed by turning on the incident layer on the online map and mobile app. For the latest in flooding information and recovery resources, as well as an image gallery showing the flood damage and recovery efforts go to floods2019.iowa.gov.
You have free articles remaining.
Water warning issued
Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources are encouraging Iowans to stay out of Iowa streams until after the waters recede following heavy rainfall and flash flooding that has caused multiple wastewater and manure releases. While fast stream currents are the biggest risk for people, DNR officials said, high waters also can carry dangerous debris and bacteria. “For their own safety, we encourage people to stay out of the water until several days after streams return to normal,” said Scott Wilson in the DNR’s Spencer field office. “About 70 wastewater discharges have been reported over the Memorial Day weekend, and the calls are still coming in,” said Wilson, and, with more rain predicted, additional discharges are expected. “Some cities have reported multiple wastewater discharges, and two have reported stormwater backups into basements,” he added.
Smoke-free homes registry
Officials with the state Department of Public Health say the Iowa Smoke Free Homes Registry now includes more features to help renters find the smoke-free property that best meets their needs. The registry’s smoke-free rental properties map now also shows transit stops, parks, grocery stores and farmers markets, according to the agency’s Division of Tobacco Use Prevention and Control and the Nutrition and Physical Activity bureau. The two health department units partnered to add community points of interest to help Iowans be more informed about the neighborhood and community when searching for a smoke-free single or multiunit rental home. The Smoke Free Homes Registry includes more than 1,200 smoke-free rental properties; a property must have at least one building that is 100 percent smoke free and must have this specified in the lease language. To learn more and see the properties listed on the registry, visit smokefreehomes.iowa.gov. To view the property map, from the home page, click on “Find a Property” and then choose the “Browse Map” tab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.