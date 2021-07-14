Republicans back Reynolds on sending troopers to the border

Senators support

During his weekly call with reporters, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said it was up to Reynolds to make the decision she did.

“I think the governor is in the right and helping the governor of Texas out because the federal government is not doing its job,“ he said. ”If it was doing its job, we wouldn’t have anybody crossing the border.”

Sen. Joni Ernst said during a separate teleconference that she believes Iowa taxpayers have a right to know what duties Iowa State Patrol troopers are performing in Texas, how much money is being spent and other details of the mission.

“I believe transparency is always the best policy, and so I would love to know, of course, what our state troopers are doing,“ she said. ”I do support the governor’s efforts there. But since our taxpayer dollars are being spent on that, yes, we should have some accountability.”

Ernst said one of the biggest concerns is that “an uncontrolled border leads to human trafficking, gun trafficking, as well as, predominantly in Iowa, drug trafficking, especially methamphetamine.”

Governor’s spending