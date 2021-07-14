Republicans back Reynolds on sending troopers to the border

DES MOINES — Iowa Republicans support Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decision to send Iowa State Patrol troopers to Texas to assist with security at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Democrats do not.
Iowa’s GOP governor this week confirmed 29 state troopers from Iowa had been deployed to provide assistance in the Del Rio area of southwest Texas for 16 days at an undisclosed cost to Iowa taxpayers.
Few other details have been provided. Iowa Department of Public Safety officials declined to provide “mission-specific operational information” for the troopers who volunteered for the duty.
On Wednesday, GOP members of the Legislative Council backed Reynolds’ decision to answer a request for help from the Texas governor under the multistate Emergency Management Assistance Compact.
Reynolds said last month she was helping Texas with border security because “the rise in drugs, human trafficking and violent crime has become unsustainable.”
‘Reasonable request’
House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said, given Reynolds’ concerns, he thought the request from the Texas governor was reasonable.
“It’s not just doing it for Texas, it’s doing it for the United States,” added Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny. “Utilizing these resources for a short amount of time I think will be worth it.”
Senate President Jake Chapman, R-Adel, laid the blame on the Biden administration for “making this problem so much worse” by failing to continue former President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall and stop illegal entry into the country.
Chapman said he believes Reynolds has the “overwhelming support” of Iowans.
“Whether we want to admit that or not, those problems down on the southern border are becoming problems here in the state of Iowa, and so I absolutely supported that, and I think most in the Legislature were happy with her providing that support,” he said.
Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said the Biden administration is dealing with problems he inherited when he took office in January.
“I don’t know if this is the best use of state resources, especially when we are seeing some rising crime in the state of Iowa and that’s happening under the governor’s watch. So I think her focus should probably be keeping our own house in order,” Wahls said.
Wahls said the Biden administration is taking border security seriously and taking steps to improve it, “but it’s not a problem that can be fixed overnight. … President Trump had four years to fix the border problem, and he didn’t do it. So that’s a problem that he (Biden) inherited from the Trump administration.”
Senators support
During his weekly call with reporters, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said it was up to Reynolds to make the decision she did.
“I think the governor is in the right and helping the governor of Texas out because the federal government is not doing its job,“ he said. ”If it was doing its job, we wouldn’t have anybody crossing the border.”
Sen. Joni Ernst said during a separate teleconference that she believes Iowa taxpayers have a right to know what duties Iowa State Patrol troopers are performing in Texas, how much money is being spent and other details of the mission.
“I believe transparency is always the best policy, and so I would love to know, of course, what our state troopers are doing,“ she said. ”I do support the governor’s efforts there. But since our taxpayer dollars are being spent on that, yes, we should have some accountability.”
Ernst said one of the biggest concerns is that “an uncontrolled border leads to human trafficking, gun trafficking, as well as, predominantly in Iowa, drug trafficking, especially methamphetamine.”
Governor’s spending
State Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, said he regularly drives on Interstate 80 “and I rarely see a state trooper. I don’t know how we have 25 or 30 troopers available to go down to the southern border and take over some federal role in securing our border when we don’t have adequate resources to make sure that Iowa’s roads are safe.”
Bolkcom, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee. said Reynolds should have consulted the Legislature before sending troopers to Texas.
“The Republicans who run the Legislature seem to have very little interest in overseeing their governor’s spending habits,” he said. “They basically have put it in neutral and have given her the authority to do whatever the heck she wants.”