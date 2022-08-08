Rain in North Iowa, but dry in the south

DES MOINES — Precipitation early in the week for a few areas and late in the week for much of the state resulted in 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Persistent dry conditions and above-average temperatures still are a concern for many. Fieldwork included cutting and baling hay and applying pesticides and fungicides.

“With the state fair set to open on Thursday, fairgoers are looking forward to sampling new foods, revisiting longstanding traditions and taking in all things Iowa agriculture,” said Mike Naig, Iowa secretary of agriculture. “Temperatures are looking to be warmer than average with only minor chances of rain over the coming weeks. With these persistent conditions, we continue to monitor drought across northwestern and southern Iowa.”

Topsoil moisture condition rated 20% very short, 30% short, 48% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 19% very short, 33% short, 47% adequate and 1% surplus.

Corn silking or beyond was 93%, five days behind last year and three days behind the five-year average. Fifty three percent of the corn crop has reached the dough stage or beyond, two days behind last year but one day ahead of the average. Five percent of Iowa’s corn crop has reached the dent stage, six days behind last year and one day behind the five-year average. Corn condition fell to 73% good to excellent. Eighty-nine percent of soybeans were blooming, nine days behind last year and three days behind average. Sixty-nine percent of the soybean crop was setting pods, one week behind last year and one day behind the five-year average. Iowa’s soybean condition declined to 71% good to excellent. Ninety-six percent of oats were turning color or beyond, nine days behind last year. Oats harvested for grain reached 82%, one day behind both last year and the average.

Ninety-five percent of the state’s second cutting of alfalfa hay was complete, with the third cutting at 28%. All hay condition rated 54% good to excellent. Pasture condition rated 36% good to excellent. Lack of rain and high heat caused some pastures to go dormant and CRP was released for grazing and haying in areas.

Weather summary

The final month of meteorological summer began warm and unseasonably dry, according to Justin Glisan, state climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Temperatures over the reporting period were nearly six degrees above normal with heat index values at many stations in the triple digits over several days; the statewide average temperature was 77.2 degrees, 5.2 degrees above normal. Coupled with the unseasonably warm conditions, dryness persisted across the southwestern three-quarters of Iowa; rainfall deficits of over an inch were reported in central Iowa, while more than two inches of above-average rainfall was observed at multiple stations in northern Iowa.