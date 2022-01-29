 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RAGBRAI announces 2022 route

RAGBRAI Thurs 10

Cyclists ride through downtown Waterloo as they depart for Anamosa on Day 5 of the RAGBRAI ride on Thursday.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

The RAGBRAI 2022 route will roll through north Iowa this year.

The route for the 49th annual ride, set for July 23-30, was announced Friday night.

The new route for the 49th year was announced Friday night. It starts in Sergeant Bluff to Ida Grove, then heads through Pocahontas, Emmetsburg, Mason City and Charles City. Riders will then roll through West Union and end in Lansing.

Overnight stops are Ida Grove, Pocahontas, Emmetsburg, Mason City, Charles City and West Union.

Waterloo was an overnight stop last year.

