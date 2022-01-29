RAGBRAI announces 2022 route

Courier Staff
The RAGBRAI 2022 route will roll through north Iowa this year.
The route for the 49th annual ride, set for July 23-30, was announced Friday night.
The new route for the 49th year was announced Friday night. It starts in Sergeant Bluff to Ida Grove, then heads through Pocahontas, Emmetsburg, Mason City and Charles City. Riders will then roll through West Union and end in Lansing.
Overnight stops are Ida Grove, Pocahontas, Emmetsburg, Mason City, Charles City and West Union.
Waterloo was an overnight stop last year.
Photos: RAGBRAI rolls into Waterloo on Wednesday
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Cycling sculptures
Cyclists arrive at the downtown entertainment area during RAGBRAI in Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cyclists find their gear as they set up camp during RAGBRAI on Wednesday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cyclists rest in their campgrounds during RAGBRAI on Wednesday in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Bikes line the sidewalk outside SingleSpeed Brewing Co. in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
A cyclist rides along the Cedar River in Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
A RAGBRAI cyclist rides down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
A RAGBRAI cyclist rides down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
A RAGBRAI cyclist rides down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
An Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer directs traffic along the RAGBRAI route into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI cyclists make a stop on Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Burton Avenue into Waterloo on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Members of the Navy Cycling Team visit the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum during the Waterloo stop on the RAGBRAI ride on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Kelly Sullivan hugs one of the members of the USS Iowa Navy submarine as they and the Navy Cycling Team visit the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum during the Waterloo stop on the RAGBRAI ride on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Eric Erickson, part of the Adaptive Sports Iowa team, talks about participating for the first time in the RAGBRAI ride while at the Waterloo stop on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Hannah Lundeen, director of Adaptive Sports Iowa, describes one of the custom adaptive bikes used by members of their group at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex during the Waterloo stop of the RAGBRAI ride.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Hannah Lundeen, director of Adaptive Sports Iowa, describes one of the custom adaptive bikes used by members of their group at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex during the Waterloo stop of the RAGBRAI ride.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Hannah Lundeen, director of Adaptive Sports Iowa, describes one of the custom adaptive bikes used by members of their group at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex during the Waterloo stop of the RAGBRAI ride.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Des Moines Register photojournalist Bryon Houlgrave, center, downs a slice of pie during the pie eating contest between the Register and NPR on Wednesday during the RAGBRAI overnight stop in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Michael Morain, communications director for the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, looks up to Waterloo Mayor and judge Quentin Hart during the pie eating contest between the Des Moines Register and NPR on Wednesday during the RAGBRAI overnight stop in Waterloo. The Register won the contest.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
The NPR team competes against the Des Moines Register on Wednesday during the RAGBRAI overnight stop in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cyclists and residents fill the streets in the downtown entertainment area in Waterloo during the overnight stop of the RAGBRAI ride on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Prone to Jones performs at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre on Wednesday during the overnight RAGBRAI stop in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Stackhouse performs at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza Stage on Wednesday during the overnight RAGBRAI stop in Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Photos: RAGBRAI riders depart Waterloo Thursday for Anamosa
Cyclists ride through downtown Waterloo as they depart for Anamosa on Day 5 of the RAGBRAI ride on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Cyclists ride through downtown Waterloo as they depart for Anamosa on Day 5 of the RAGBRAI ride on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Cyclists ride through downtown Waterloo as they depart for Anamosa on Day 5 of the RAGBRAI ride on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
A cyclists rides through downtown Waterloo as they depart for Anamosa on Day 5 of the RAGBRAI ride on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
City employees work Thursday to dismantle the bicycle sculptures, made by Victoria Reed, that greeted riders to the downtown entertainment area.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
A city employee works to dismantle the bicycle sculptures, made by Victoria Reed, that greeted riders to the downtown entertainment area.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cyclists ride through downtown Waterloo as they depart for Anamosa on Day 5 of the RAGBRAI ride on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cyclists ride through downtown Waterloo as they depart for Anamosa on Day 5 of the RAGBRAI ride on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cyclists ride through downtown Waterloo as they depart for Anamosa on Day 5 of the RAGBRAI ride on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cyclists ride through downtown Waterloo as they depart for Anamosa on Day 5 of the RAGBRAI ride on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cyclists ride through downtown Waterloo as they depart for Anamosa on Day 5 of the RAGBRAI ride on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cyclists ride through downtown Waterloo as they depart for Anamosa on Day 5 of the RAGBRAI ride on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cyclists ride through downtown Waterloo as they depart for Anamosa on Day 5 of the RAGBRAI ride on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cyclists ride through downtown Waterloo as they depart for Anamosa on Day 5 of the RAGBRAI ride on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
A cyclist rides through downtown Waterloo as they depart for Anamosa on Day 5 of the RAGBRAI ride on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cyclists ride through downtown Waterloo as they depart for Anamosa on Day 5 of the RAGBRAI ride on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cyclists ride through downtown Waterloo as they depart for Anamosa on Day 5 of the RAGBRAI ride on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cyclists ride through downtown Waterloo as they depart for Anamosa on Day 5 of the RAGBRAI ride on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
A cyclist rides through downtown Waterloo as they depart for Anamosa on Day 5 of the RAGBRAI ride on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
City employees work to dismantle the bicycle sculptures, made by Victoria Reed, that greeted riders to the downtown entertainment area.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cyclists ride through downtown Waterloo as they depart for Anamosa on Day 5 of the RAGBRAI ride on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
