Planting is almost complete in Iowa

Planting is wrapping up, with 98% of Iowa’s corn crop planted, 11 days behind last year but three days ahead of the five-year average. Eighty-seven percent of the corn crop has emerged, six days behind last year and one day behind average. Corn condition rated 86% good to excellent. Ninety-four percent of soybeans have been planted, five days behind last year but six days ahead of the five-year average. Sixty-nine percent of soybeans have emerged, one week behind last year but one day ahead of average. Iowa’s first soybean condition rating of the crop year was 0% very poor, 2% poor, 16% fair, 67% good, and 15% excellent. Ninety-six percent of the oat crop has emerged, almost two weeks behind last year and one week behind the five-year average. Twenty-two percent of the oat crop has headed, five days behind last year. Iowa’s oat condition rated 82% good to excellent.