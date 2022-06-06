Planting is almost complete in Iowa

DES MOINES — After a slow start spring planting is almost complete, and Iowa farmers are actually ahead of the five-year average for getting seed in the field.
A few days of light rainfall last week resulted in 4.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities included replanting wet fields, cutting hay, and chemical applications where winds allowed.
Topsoil moisture conditions rated 2% very short, 12% short, 78% adequate and 8% surplus. Subsoil moisture conditions rated 3% very short, 17% short, 74% adequate and 6% surplus.
Planting is wrapping up, with 98% of Iowa’s corn crop planted, 11 days behind last year but three days ahead of the five-year average. Eighty-seven percent of the corn crop has emerged, six days behind last year and one day behind average. Corn condition rated 86% good to excellent. Ninety-four percent of soybeans have been planted, five days behind last year but six days ahead of the five-year average. Sixty-nine percent of soybeans have emerged, one week behind last year but one day ahead of average. Iowa’s first soybean condition rating of the crop year was 0% very poor, 2% poor, 16% fair, 67% good, and 15% excellent. Ninety-six percent of the oat crop has emerged, almost two weeks behind last year and one week behind the five-year average. Twenty-two percent of the oat crop has headed, five days behind last year. Iowa’s oat condition rated 82% good to excellent.
Forty-two percent of the state’s first cutting of alfalfa hay has been completed. All hay conditions rated 73% good to excellent. Pasture condition rated 64% good to excellent. No livestock issues were reported.
“Strong to severe thunderstorms on Memorial Day left scattered reports of hail and straight-line wind damage to some emerging crops in western Iowa,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Looking ahead, rain chances remain in the forecast along with cooler than normal temperatures.”