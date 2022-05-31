Planting is almost complete in Iowa

DES MOINES – A few days of welcome rainfall meant Iowa farmers had 4.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities included planting, cutting hay, and applying chemicals.

Topsoil moisture conditions rated 1% very short, 10% short, 80% adequate and 9% surplus. Subsoil moisture conditions rated 2% very short, 18% short, 74% adequate and 6% surplus.

Planting is almost complete, with 94% of Iowa’s expected corn crop planted, 13 days behind last year but equal to the 5-year average. Seventy-three percent of the corn crop has emerged, 6 days behind last year and 2 days behind the average. Iowa’s first corn condition rating of the crop year was 0 percent very poor, 1% poor, 13% fair, 71% good and 15% excellent. Eighty-five percent of soybeans have been planted, 11 days behind last year but 6 days ahead of the 5-year average. Forty-five percent of soybeans have emerged, 8 days behind last year and 1 day behind the average. Ninety percent of the oat crop has emerged, 11 days behind last year and 1 week behind the 5-year average. Ten percent of the oat crop has headed, 5 days behind last year. Iowa’s oat condition improved to 82% good to excellent.

Fifteen percent of the State’s first cutting of alfalfa hay has been completed. Hay condition improved to 75% good to excellent. Pasture condition rose to 63% good to excellent. Pastures and hay growth were good as rains replenished soil moisture. Pastures are in good shape for livestock.

“Recent rainfall across the state has helped to push the crop along as farmers are approaching the end of planting,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Short-term outlooks, through the first week of June, show better chances of rainfall paired with cooler temperatures.”

Unseasonably cool temperatures were observed at most of Iowa’s stations over the reporting period with departures of up to eight degrees below normal in southwestern Iowa. The statewide average temperature was 59.2 degrees, 4.1 degrees below normal. Widespread rainfall along with isolated severe weather was also reported. Much of the state experienced normal to above-average rainfall with only northwestern Iowa observing precipitation deficits approaching 0.50 inch below average.

