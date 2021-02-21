Pet cemetery offers new option for animal lovers

MASON CITY — Almost as soon as Tyler Anderson took over as manager of Mason City’s Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery a year ago, he said he heard a common refrain of people inquiring about pet burials.

They wanted to know if there was a final resting place for Fido, Fluffy and Bugs somewhere inside the gates of the graveyard. In a few instances, Anderson said some folks even asked if they could be buried with their pets, which he said is actually illegal in the state of Iowa.

After enough of those questions, Anderson started to think seriously about designating a section at Elmwood-St. Joseph for pets. He noticed year-over-year positive growth for the pet industry and saw figures that showed almost 85 million American households own a pet (according to a 2018 figure from the American Pet Products Association). That finding led to more research and reaching out to pet service providers in the area.

Now, that pet cemetery is actually here.

This month Elmwood-St. Joseph had what Anderson calls a “soft opening” for the pet section which is near the west entrance of the cemetery. If a dedicated pet owner decides to have their animal cremated they can take it to Elmwood-St. Joseph, pay $795, and have a dedicated plot, burial of urn and headstone.