Outpouring of care for family of Marine killed in bombing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The family of a Nebraska Marine who was among the 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan said they have been overwhelmed with support ever since the 23-year-old's death last week.

Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page served in the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment based at Camp Pendleton, California before his death Thursday. The family said Page was raised in Red Oak, Iowa, and the Omaha metro area and joined the Marines after graduating from Millard South High School.

"We wanted to send a message of thanks to everyone who has surrounded our family during these first few days. We have been truly moved by the selfless generosity of the countless friends who have showed up at our houses armed with hugs and food and flowers," the family said in a statement released through a family friend. The statement said the family still did not wish to speak to the media.

The family set up a public Facebook site to collect tributes to Page and to help organize a hero's welcome for him when his body does return home.

Page is mourned by his girlfriend, parents, stepmom and stepdad, four siblings and grandparents, the family said in a statement released through a family friend. The statement said the family did not wish to speak to the media at this time.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0