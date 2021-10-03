No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed thanks to 40 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn’t been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20. Saturday’s grand prize of $635 million would have been the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
Since Aug. 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EDT.
One thing that hasn’t changed, though, are the long odds of winning the jackpot — one in 292.2 million.
The estimated jackpot amount refers to winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Most winners prefer the cash option, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $474.8 million before taxes.
MUSCATINE — A Muscatine woman accused of sexually molesting an 8-year-old child on tape and selling the video has pleaded not guilty and demanded her right to a speedy trial. Her trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 18.
When a federal judge recently halted implementation of a new Iowa law that prohibits schools from requiring students and staff to wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, districts across the state went to work.