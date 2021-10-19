Newton plant closing by end of year

NEWTON (AP) — A plant closing in the central Iowa town of Newton will mean the loss of more than 700 jobs.

TPI Composites makes wind blade turbines for wind energy. Several media reports cite a notice on the state workforce development website saying the plant will lay off 710 workers by Dec. 31.

The Des Moines Register has reported that TPI supplied wind turbine blades to General Electric. TPI previously warned of not having business lined up for next year, blaming various economic factors.

TPI is among the largest employers in Jasper County.

