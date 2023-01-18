Nashua-Plainfield school board approves bond issue vote March 7

NASHUA — The Nashua-Plainfield School Board will ask voters to approve a $3 million bond issue Tuesday, March 7.

The school board recently approved setting a vote to seek funds for a new baseball/softball complex in Plainfield. The district would use funds from the one-cent statewide sales tax to pay off the bond rather than increasing property taxes. If approved, N-P will be able to save about $1 million in interest payments while paying off the bond more quickly.

“We are excited to move forward with a plan to create outstanding baseball and softball facilities for our students and community, without the need to increase property taxes for residents,” said Todd Liechty, superintendent. “This is a project that will benefit our entire community, including kids involved in our youth baseball and softball programs. We look forward to sharing more information and answering community members’ questions in the weeks ahead.”

The project calls for creating new high school baseball and softball diamonds with lights, along with concessions and restroom facilities. There would also be two youth diamonds at the site.

To learn more and to view renderings of the project, please visit http://www.bit.ly/npdiamonds.

How to take a break from social media Be easy on yourself and ask for help about social media use Helpful exercise to remind you what you're missing by scrolling Use your phone's screen-time tracking feature and limit social media use Physically distance yourself from your phone and apps Benefits of taking a social media break Reevaluate what you want out of social media Two and a half hours.