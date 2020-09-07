Mason City native Deborah Turner makes it to head of national voter organization

"I went to the website and it listed all the things the league was engaged in and I said this is the organization I was waiting to be involved with," Turner said.

Before being elected president in late June, Turner spent nearly a decade with the League of Voters. Over the past several years, she chaired the organization's "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee." When Turner spoke at the virtual convention where she was elected she tried to affirm the vitality of all that work.

"I see my role as president as a tremendous honor, an important opportunity, and a great responsibility," she told a virtual crowd of at least 2,000 members. "The League is at the intersection of democracy, social justice, and civil rights and it is through that lens that we seek to advance voting rights in this country."

The way that Turner sees it, the state of voting rights is good in the basic sense that the U.S. operates as a democracy but there are clear challenges. COVID-19 has changed the way millions of citizens will have to vote this year and it's a responsibility of an organization such as the League of Women Voters to keep informed on what's happening. There are other issues that they are focused on.