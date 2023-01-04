Lynch Family Foundation donated 100,000 ponds of pork in 2022

WAUCOMA – Lynch Family Companies and the Lynch Family Foundation completed their final pork donation of the year Friday by awarding nearly 10,000 pounds of pork to food banks in Northeast Iowa. The final meal contribution brings total pork donations to 100,000 pounds for 2022, meeting the goal set last January to help address food insecurity in their communities.

“It’s no secret that rising food costs throughout the year and other inflation-related struggles are making food insecurity a more prominent issue in our communities,” said Gary Lynch, chairman of Lynch Family Companies. “We also know that pork provides a nutritious, protein-rich meal, so we have been committed to doing our part to assist local food banks and pantries with ensuring Northeast Iowa families have food on the table.”

Lynch Family Foundation, the nonprofit division of Lynch Family Companies, was created in 1996 with a focus on giving back to the communities where employees live and work. Since its inception, the foundation has distributed more than $6 million in charitable support to nonprofit organizations focused on veterans and military service members, food insecurity, and other local impactful causes. Its most recent donation came in October with a 40,000-pound pork contribution to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo.

