Luther College to host Neel Kashkari and Michael Osterholm for "Pandemic Economics" lecture

DECORAH — Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, and world-renowned epidemiologist Michael Osterholm will speak at at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Luther College.

Kashkari will answer questions posed by Osterholm regarding the economic ramifications stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Roslien Distinguished Lecture, titled “Pandemic Economics,” will be held in the Main Hall of the Center for Faith and Life.

“Covid has had terrible, and very uneven, impacts on the economy,” said Steve Holland, professor of economics at Luther College. “I am looking forward to hearing what Neel Kashkari has to say on these issues. As the president of the Minneapolis Fed, he’s been at the center of research and policy discussions about the impacts of the pandemic and will be able to share insights we could not get anywhere else.”

Kashkari has served as the president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis since 2016. Additionally, he serves on the Federal Open Market Committee, bringing the Ninth Federal Reserve District’s perspective to monetary policy discussions in Washington, D.C.

Osterholm, a 1975 Luther College graduate and current regent, works as regents professor and director for the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, University of Minnesota. In November 2020 he was named to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Advisory Board.

Later in the session, Kashkari will answer questions of Luther College students.

The event is open to the public with no charge for admission. To view via livestream, visit luther.edu/events for the link on the day of the event.

This event is sponsored by the Dr. David J. Roslien Distinguished Lecture in Science and Leadership, which aims to bring internationally recognized individuals who have made impacts on society through the use of cutting-edge science or global leadership in policy and programs to campus to engage with faculty and students.

