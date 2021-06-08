Law officers working to slow Iowa traffic deaths

Hoye said law enforcement agencies, safety groups and others worked unsuccessfully to get the Legislature to adopt a measure that would ban the use of hand-held devices while driving in Iowa. But he is “very optimistic” about a renewed effort in the next session.

Sen. Waylon Brown, R-Osage, chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, said Tuesday he shared that optimism and is working with DOT officials to get something done in 2022. “I don’t have a good reason as to why it stalled,” he said, but acknowledged House Republicans had concerns.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said House Republicans expressed concerns over the enforcement and personal freedom aspects of banning Iowa drivers from using hand-held devices.

“It gets down to the personal choice of the individual. I understand there are a lot of people that can disagree whether that really is the right position to take on that. I think it is a very touchy issue,” Grassley said. “I don’t know what will really change between now and next session, because I think some of the people who are opposed to the bill are fundamentally opposed to it from the personal freedom and choice aspect of it.”

