Law officers working to slow Iowa traffic deaths

DES MOINES — COVID-19 reduced Iowa traffic volumes but not bad drivers.
Cases of excessive speeding and drunken and distracted driving are on the uptick along with traffic deaths.
“Law enforcement reported some of the state’s worst-driving habits in decades,” said Patrick Hoye, chief of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau and chair of the recently formed Iowa Traffic Fatality Task Force.
Hoye joined other task force members at the Statehouse Tuesday to urge Iowans to drive safely.
So far this year, at least 119 people have died in traffic crashes on Iowa highways — up more than 25% from the death toll of 95 for the same period one year ago, task force officials reported. Last month’s toll of 41 traffic deaths was the highest for May in nine years. Nearly 36% of fatal crashes in 2020 involved positive tests for alcohol or drugs, with impaired driving deaths up 9% from the previous year.
The statistics hit home for Greg Franck, whose son, Wade, was killed nearly six years ago when a drunken driver hit him and three other bikers on a Des Moines street.
“Our 41-year-old son did not have to die,” Franck told a news conference on the Capitol steps that featured the wreckage of two law enforcement vehicles involved in crashes. “Iowans need to understand the consequences of bad choices before they get behind the wheel,” he said.
Law officers wrote about 1,500 citations for drivers exceeding 100 mph on Iowa highways since the pandemic began. Citations for traveling more than 25 mph over the speed limit are up 36% above the five-year average, Hoye said, with 1,434 drivers cited in 2020 and 1,326 already cited in 2021.
“Slow down, put the phone down and buckle up,” said Col. Nathan Fulk, chief of the Iowa State Patrol, who called on Iowans to hold traffic fatalities below 300 this year for the first time since 1925. Most traffic fatalities are preventable, he emphasized.
An enforcement crackdown through Saturday will focus on seat belt use, writing or sending text messages while driving, discouraging drinking alcohol, and enforcing speed limits.
“Safety is more than just a word,” said Scott Marler, director of the state Department of Transportation. The agency says the cost of fatal crashes in Iowa exceeds $3.5 billion annually, with fatal crashes claiming nearly 3,500 lives over the past decade. “It takes all of us to change driving behavior. You hold the power in your own hands,” he added.
In 2019, Marler said, distracted driving was a contributing circumstance in nearly 1,100 crashes. Distracted drivers are more likely to be involved in rear-end collisions, changing lanes erratically or other crash-inducing behaviors that can be extremely dangerous.
Hoye said law enforcement agencies, safety groups and others worked unsuccessfully to get the Legislature to adopt a measure that would ban the use of hand-held devices while driving in Iowa. But he is “very optimistic” about a renewed effort in the next session.
Sen. Waylon Brown, R-Osage, chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, said Tuesday he shared that optimism and is working with DOT officials to get something done in 2022. “I don’t have a good reason as to why it stalled,” he said, but acknowledged House Republicans had concerns.
Speaking with reporters Tuesday, House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said House Republicans expressed concerns over the enforcement and personal freedom aspects of banning Iowa drivers from using hand-held devices.
“It gets down to the personal choice of the individual. I understand there are a lot of people that can disagree whether that really is the right position to take on that. I think it is a very touchy issue,” Grassley said. “I don’t know what will really change between now and next session, because I think some of the people who are opposed to the bill are fundamentally opposed to it from the personal freedom and choice aspect of it.”