Iowans toss away millions by forsaking nickel deposit on empties

Iowa DNR officials say distributors are in the best position to calculate an actual redemption rate because they have both beverage sales data and an accurate count of the number of unredeemed containers. However, Adelman said such information is proprietary to each private business and as such is not available, saying “no other industry is asked by government to open up their books, so I think that’s why there’s that hesitation there with some of those numbers.”

Jon Murphy of the Iowa Beverages Association said disagrees with the assessment that distributors were reaping a “windfall,” given the “considerable” costs associated with their participation in the process.

Gone to wasteAccording to the 2018 report, the number of glass, plastic and aluminum refundable carbonated containers sold in Iowa was pegged at about 1.79 billion with slightly more than 1.14 billion returned for deposit.

Iowa DNR officials report the percent of deposit beverage containers found in the waste stream at landfills during the 2017 Iowa Waste Characterization Study more than doubled from 2006. Also, the overall sales of deposit beverage containers in Iowa decreased in 2017 (1.842 billion) when compared with 2006 (1.923 billion), according to numbers obtained from the Container Research Institute.