Iowa virus patient 'didn't give up,' released after 65 days

Respiratory therapist and hospital Rehabilitation Manager Amy Sitzmann took care of Hansel frequently over those 65 days.

She said the hospital was very busy around the time Hansel came in, with six or seven other critical COVID-19 patients already there. None of the patients could be transferred to bigger hospitals due to lack of available bed space.

Sitzmann said there were several times staff wasn’t sure if Hansel would make it. Parts of his lungs closed on themselves early in his stay, she said, and his oxygen levels often dropped when he tried to sit or stand.

At several critical moments, the hospital made an exception for Hansel’s wife to visit him so he could hear her voice. Typically, the hospital isn’t allowing visitors due to the COVID-19 risks.

“It was important to his care that he saw her and knew he was going home to her,” Sitzmann said.

But hospital staff across multiple departments were able to work together to help Hansel improve, including through physical and occupational therapy. Sitzmann said some staff changed their shifts to help take care of patients like Hansel, and she personally started working more night shifts to help out.