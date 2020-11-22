Iowa turkeys will get presidential pardon

Two turkeys from a Walcott farm’s “presidential flock” are headed to Washington, D.C., to be pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig stopped Friday at the farm of Ron and Susie Kardel to help send off two toms for the president’s review and pardoning on Tuesday.

The Walcott family is the eighth from Iowa to raise the turkeys for the annual pardoning, the Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship tweeted.

The first Presidential Turkey Proclamation event was held in 1947, when President Harry Truman received a live turkey from the National Turkey Federation, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture. And “pardoning” as a custom began with President George H.W. Bush in 1989.

One of the birds will be named the official Thanksgiving Turkey and the other will serve as an alternate, according to an Iowa State University news release. Both will then live out their days at Iowa State — where animal science students, faculty and College of Veterinary Medicine students will contribute to their care — and will be available for public viewing starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 5.