Iowa shooter, 1 victim were National Guard members

DES MOINES -- Both the killer and one of his victims in the Ames shooting last week that claimed three lives were members of the Iowa National Guard.

Spc. Eden M. Montang, who joined the Iowa Army National Guard in August 2019, was one of the two victims killed in the deadly shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday. Montang served as a mortuary affairs specialist with Detachment 1, Headquarters Support Company, 248th Aviation Support Battalion in Boone.

The Story County Sheriff identified the shooter as Sgt. Johnathan L. Whitlatch, also a member of the Iowa Army National Guard. Whitlatch joined the Guard in September 2015 and served as a human resources specialist with Detachment 1, Headquarters Support Company, 248th Aviation Support Battalion in Boone. Prior to that, he was an infantryman with the 168th Infantry in Corning, Johnston and Shenandoah. Whitlatch took his own life after the shooting.

Neither soldier was in an active duty status at the time of the shooting. The Iowa National Guard will provide casualty assistance to the family members of both soldiers.

"We are devastated by this tragic news," said Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard, "Our hearts are with all who are impacted, including the victims' families, Ames, Iowa State and Cornerstone Church communities, friends, and fellow service members. While working to support those affected, we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as the investigation continues."

Iowa National Guard chaplains, Soldier Family Readiness professionals and behavioral health professionals have been engaged to assist service members and families processing this tragic news.

