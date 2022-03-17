Iowa saw one-third of COVID deaths during fall-winter surge

JARED STRONG
Iowa Capital Dispatch
More than 3,000 people infected by the coronavirus have died in Iowa since last fall, when cases began to rise and were capped by the omicron variant’s peak in January. That total accounts for about a third of the state’s deaths, which happened after vaccines were widely available.
It’s unclear when the full count of deaths for that period of time will be finalized because death reports are often delayed for weeks.
In an update Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 87 new deaths, a weekly number that is declining but is still several times higher than the death rate during last summer’s lull in new confirmed cases. A total of 9,349 deaths have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic.
There were an average of about 144 new cases reported in the state each day in the past week, according to state data. That’s the lowest infection rate since last summer’s lull. During the worst of the omicron surge, more than 5,000 new cases were being reported each day on average.
Still, there were four Iowa counties with high community transmission rates in the past week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They included Chickasaw, Greene, Howard and Winneshiek. The CDC recommends people wear masks indoors in public places when there is high community transmission. It updates its ratings on Thursdays.
There were 121 infected people receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals on Wednesday, a decline of about 21% in the past week, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Of the hospitalized, 17 were receiving intensive care.
About 65% of Iowans who are eligible for vaccines — those ages 5 and older — are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. About 72% of adults are fully vaccinated, as are about 92% of those 65 years and older.
UPDATE: Coronavirus myths, WHO responds
041620-cv19-myths-16
5G mobile networks DO NOT spread COVID-19
Viruses cannot travel on radio waves/mobile networks.COVID-19 is spreading in many countries that do not have 5G mobile networks.
COVID-19 is spread through respiratoatry droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. People can also be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then their eyes, mouth or nose.
World Health Organization
040320-cv19-myths-12
Exposing yourself to the sun or to temperatures higher than 25C degrees DOES NOT prevent the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
You can catch COVID-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. Countries with hot weather have reported cases of COVID-19. To protect yourself, make sure you clean your hands frequently and thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.
World Health Organization
040320-cv19-myths-14
Being able to hold your breath for 10 seconds or more without coughing or feeling discomfort DOES NOT mean you are free from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) or any other lung disease.
The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are dry cough, tiredness and fever. Some people may develop more severe forms of the disease, such as pneumonia. The best way to confirm if you have the virus producing COVID-19 disease is with a laboratory test. You cannot confirm it with this breathing exercise, which can even be dangerous.
World Health Organization
040320-cv19-myths-15
Drinking alcohol does not protect you against COVID-19 and can be dangerous
Frequent or excessive alcohol consumption can increase your risk of health problems.
World Health Organization
032420-cv19-myths-1
Can regularly rinsing your nose with saline help prevent infection with the new coronavirus?
No. There is no evidence that regularly rinsing the nose with saline has protected people from infection with the new coronavirus.
There is some limited evidence that regularly rinsing nose with saline can help people recover more quickly from the common cold. However, regularly rinsing the nose has not been shown to prevent respiratory infections.
World Health Organization
032420-cv19-myths-2
Can eating garlic help prevent infection with the new coronavirus?
Garlic is a healthy food that may have some antimicrobial properties. However, there is no evidence from the current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people from the new coronavirus.
World Health Organization
032420-cv19-myths-3
Can an ultraviolet disinfection lamp kill the new coronavirus?
UV lamps should not be used to sterilize hands or other areas of skin as UV radiation can cause skin irritation.
World Health Organization
032420-cv19-myths-4
How effective are thermal scanners in detecting people infected with the new coronavirus?
Thermal scanners are effective in detecting people who have developed a fever (i.e. have a higher than normal body temperature) because of infection with the new coronavirus.
However, they cannot detect people who are infected but are not yet sick with fever. This is because it takes between 2 and 10 days before people who are infected become sick and develop a fever.
World Health Organization
032420-cv19-myths-5
Can spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body kill the new coronavirus?
No. Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your body. Spraying such substances can be harmful to clothes or mucous membranes (i.e. eyes, mouth). Be aware that both alcohol and chlorine can be useful to disinfect surfaces, but they need to be used under appropriate recommendations.
World Health Organization
032420-cv19-myths-6
Are antibiotics effective in preventing and treating the new coronavirus?
No, antibiotics do not work against viruses, only bacteria.
The new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a virus and, therefore, antibiotics should not be used as a means of prevention or treatment.
However, if you are hospitalized for the 2019-nCoV, you may receive antibiotics because bacterial co-infection is possible.
World Health Organization
032420-cv19-myths-7
Taking a hot bath does not prevent the new coronavirus disease
Taking a hot bath will not prevent you from catching COVID-19. Your normal body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C, regardless of the temperature of your bath or shower. Actually, taking a hot bath with extremely hot water can be harmful, as it can burn you. The best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is by frequently cleaning your hands. By doing this you eliminate viruses that may be on your hands and avoid infection that could occur by then touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.
World Health Organization
032420-cv19-myths-8
COVID-19 virus can be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates
From the evidence so far, the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted in ALL AREAS, including areas with hot and humid weather. Regardless of climate, adopt protective measures if you live in, or travel to an area reporting COVID-19. The best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is by frequently cleaning your hands. By doing this you eliminate viruses that may be on your hands and avoid infection that could occur by then touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.
World Health Organization
032420-cv19-myths-9
Cold weather and snow CANNOT kill the new coronavirus.
There is no reason to believe that cold weather can kill the new coronavirus or other diseases. The normal human body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C, regardless of the external temperature or weather. The most effective way to protect yourself against the new coronavirus is by frequently cleaning your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water.
World Health Organization
032420-cv19-myths-10
Are hand dryers effective in killing the new coronavirus?
No. Hand dryers are not effective in killing the 2019-nCoV. To protect yourself against the new coronavirus, you should frequently clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Once your hands are cleaned, you should dry them thoroughly by using paper towels or a warm air dryer.
World Health Organization
032420-cv19-myths-11
The new coronavirus CANNOT be transmitted through mosquito bites.
To date there has been no information nor evidence to suggest that the new coronavirus could be transmitted by mosquitoes. The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. To protect yourself, clean your hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Also, avoid close contact with anyone who is coughing and sneezing.
World Health Organization
