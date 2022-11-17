Iowa’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate up for October

The Gazette
Though Iowa’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 2.9% in October, the state’s labor force participation rate stayed at 67.7%.
More than 2,200 Iowans entered the labor force or still were looking for work, and employers added 4,500 jobs across a wide range of sectors, Iowa Workforce Development said in a news release Thursday.
The Iowa jobless rate had come in at 2.7% in September. It was 4.0% the year before.
“Strong hiring across the state, including in October, has helped Iowa regain a total of 170,700 jobs – overcoming the 169,800 jobs lost since the beginning of the pandemic,” Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development director, said in the release.
The total of out-of-work Iowans climbed to 49,700 in October, but remains 16,600 lower than a year ago, the release said.
“There were 1,662,400 working Iowans in October – 900 fewer than September but 51,600 more than a year ago.
The national unemployment rate rose to 3.7% in October, and the labor force participation rate dropped, to 62.2%.
A separate survey of employers reported that Iowa businesses added 4,500 jobs in October, the IWD said.
That increase boosted total nonfarm employment to 1.58 million jobs – some 900 above the same figure from March 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That October bump largely was due to hiring in private service industries, in particular leisure and hospitality and health services, the release said.
Goods-producing industries experienced slight increases in manufacturing and construction. Government employment moved down in October, for the second month in a row, by 200.
Most common fast food chains in Iowa
Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the
American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant along the way.
Satiating the U.S.'s on-the-go lifestyle and car-centric infrastructure were the likes of McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, and others. In recent years, some Americans have grown more conscious of just how unhealthy some fast food options are. Newer options have cropped up to meet new demand for
cleaner, healthier fast food. Rather than hoping for people to change their minds and return to their greasy burgers and salty fries, legacy restaurants pivoted to introduce healthier, plant-based options, often to rousing success. Stacker compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in Iowa using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Note that chains are ranked by the number of locations in Iowa in 2021. Since many restaurants have shuttered during the pandemic, these figures are expected to differ from the current actual count. Fast food, fast casual, and coffee chains were considered for the list. Data was available for 6,565 restaurants in Iowa, of which 3,223 are chain restaurants.
#20. Panera Bread
- Locations: 24
#19. Papa Murphy's
- Locations: 31
#18. Godfather's Pizza
- Locations: 34
#17. Culver's
- Locations: 35
#16. Dunkin
- Locations: 36
#14 (tie). KFC
- Locations: 40
#14 (tie). Wendy's
- Locations: 40
#13. Starbucks
- Locations: 41
#12. Domino's Pizza
- Locations: 48
#11. Jimmy John's
- Locations: 52
#10. Taco John's
- Locations: 54
#9. Taco Bell
- Locations: 55
#8. Arby's
- Locations: 57
#7. Hardee's
- Locations: 59
#6. Pizza Ranch
- Locations: 68
#5. Burger King
- Locations: 77
#4. Pizza Hut
- Locations: 92
#3. Dairy Queen
- Locations: 94
#2. McDonald's
- Locations: 146
#1. Subway
- Locations: 285
